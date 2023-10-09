(Alliance News) - Chill Brands Group PLC shares rose on Monday, after it said its Chill Zero nicotine-free vapour products will now be sold in WH Smith PLC stores.

Shares in the Colorado, US-based CBD products company were up 17% to 5.93 pence each in London on Monday morning.

Chill Zero products will be offered in an initial 150 of WHSmith's 1,700 stores. WH Smith is a books and stationary retailer that operates on UK high streets as well as in travel locations such as airports and train stations globally.

Chill Brands said the first outlets are WHSmith UK travel stores located in airports, train stations and other high traffic hubs including Heathrow, Gatwick and Kings Cross Station. These areas benefit from an estimated combined daily footfall of more than 500,000 passengers per day, it added

Chill Brands has now secured initial orders from UK retailers worth over GBP350,000 since the local launch of Chill Zero during August. This includes sales made to more than 200 independent stores.

Looking ahead, Chill Brands said it continues to work with partners in the UK and US to expand its retail distribution network.

Chief Executive Callum Sommerton said: "This significant milestone marks the beginning of an exciting journey for the company and is a clear sign of things to come. We are committed to further expanding our presence in the market, developing more strategic partnerships, and continuing to deliver innovative products to consumers seeking quality alternatives to tobacco and nicotine."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

