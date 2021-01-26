Chimera Investment Corporation : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Call-in Number: U.S. Toll Free (866) 643-4456 International (703) 546-4241 Conference ID 2684611 Webcast https://www.chimerareit.com/websites/chimera/English/5200/events.html A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call. Conference Call Replay: U.S. Toll Free (800) 585-8367 International (404) 537-3406 Conference ID 2684611

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.chimerareit.com, click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006047/en/