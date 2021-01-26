Log in
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CIM)
Chimera Investment Corporation : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

01/26/2021 | 04:32pm EST
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Call-in Number:

U.S. Toll Free

(866) 643-4456

International

(703) 546-4241

Conference ID

2684611

Webcast

https://www.chimerareit.com/websites/chimera/English/5200/events.html

 

 

 

 

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.

 

 

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. Toll Free

(800) 585-8367

International

(404) 537-3406

Conference ID

2684611

 

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.chimerareit.com, click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 522 M - -
Net income 2020 -40,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,2x
Yield 2020 13,2%
Capitalization 2 478 M 2 478 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chimera Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,75 $
Last Close Price 10,60 $
Spread / Highest target 3,77%
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohit Marria Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Choudhary Yarlagadda President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul A. Donlin Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Colligan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Mark A. Abrams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.41%2 478
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.47%11 759
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.4.17%8 860
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.0.62%5 529
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-1.21%4 083
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-0.51%3 969
