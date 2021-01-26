Chimera Investment Corporation : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.
Call-in Number:
U.S. Toll Free
(866) 643-4456
International
(703) 546-4241
Conference ID
2684611
Webcast
https://www.chimerareit.com/websites/chimera/English/5200/events.html
A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.
U.S. Toll Free
(800) 585-8367
International
(404) 537-3406
Conference ID
2684611
If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.chimerareit.com, click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.
About Chimera Investment Corporation
We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.
Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.
