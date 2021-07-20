Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chimera Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIM   US16934Q2084

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chimera Investment Corporation : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

07/20/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

 

Call-in Number:

U.S. Toll Free

(866) 342-8591

International

(203) 518-9713

Conference ID

CIMQ221

Webcast

  https://www.chimerareit.com/websites/chimera/English/5200/events.html

 

 

 

 

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.

 

 
 

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. Toll Free

(800) 934-8233

International

(402) 220-6991

 

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.chimerareit.com, click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
04:32pCHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial..
BU
06/30CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Sponsors Two Residential Mortgage Loan Securiti..
BU
06/29CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION(NYSE : CIM) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Ind..
CI
06/23CHIMERA INVESTMENT : Finance Chief Robert Colligan Steps Down
MT
06/22CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
06/22Chimera Investment Corporation Appoints Kelley Kortman, as the Principal Acco..
CI
06/22Chimera Investment Corporation Announces CFO Changes
CI
06/11CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
06/10CHIMERA INVESTMENT : Appoints New Board Member Kevin G. Chavers (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 530 M - -
Net income 2021 372 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,95x
Yield 2021 9,02%
Capitalization 3 235 M 3 235 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chimera Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,03 $
Average target price 12,94 $
Spread / Average Target -7,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohit Marria CEO, CFO, Chief Investment Officer & Director
Choudhary Yarlagadda President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gerard Creagh Chairman
Mark A. Abrams Independent Director
John Patrick Reilly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION36.88%3 551
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.01%12 894
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.1.54%9 039
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.28.55%7 731
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-6.34%5 016
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.9.01%4 903