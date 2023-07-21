Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Call-in Number: U.S. Toll Free (888) 437-3179 International (862) 298-0702 Webcast https://www.chimerareit.com/news-events/ir-calendar A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference call. Conference Call Replay: U.S. Toll Free (877) 660-6853 International (201) 612-7415 Conference ID 13739816

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

