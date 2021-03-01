Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chimera Investment Corporation    CIM

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chimera Investment Corporation : Sponsors Two Residential Mortgage Loan Securitizations

03/01/2021 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On February 25, 2021, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) sponsored CIM 2021-R1, a $2.1 billion securitization of seasoned reperforming residential mortgage loans, and CIM 2021-NR1, a $233 million securitization of seasoned non-REMIC eligible residential mortgage loans. The mortgage loans for both securitizations were from the call and collapse of Chimera’s CIM 2016-1, CIM 2016-2, and CIM 2016-3 securitizations (the “Prior Securitizations”).

Securities issued by CIM 2021-R1, with an aggregate balance of approximately $1.8 billion, were sold in a private placement to institutional investors. These senior securities represented approximately 85% of the capital structure. Chimera retained subordinate interests in securities with an aggregate balance of approximately $315 million and certain interest-only securities. Chimera also retained an option to call the securitized mortgage loans at any time beginning in February 2025.

Securities issued by CIM 2021-NR1, with an aggregate balance of approximately $163 million, were sold in a private placement to institutional investors. These senior securities represented approximately 70% of the capital structure. Chimera retained subordinate interests in securities with an aggregate balance of approximately $70 million. Chimera also retained an option to call the securitized mortgage loans at any time beginning in February 2022.

Chimera’s expected weighted average cost of debt of these two securitizations is 2.04% compared to a weighted cost of debt of 5.20% for the Prior Securitizations.

Disclaimer

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “target,” “assume,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Chimera does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Chimera’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Chimera or matters attributable to Chimera or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, and other real estate assets.

Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
04:16pCHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION  : Sponsors Two Residential Mortgage Loan Securit..
BU
02/23CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation..
AQ
02/23CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION  : Announces Resignation of Independent Director
BU
02/23CHIMERA INVESTMENT  : RBC Capital Adjusts Chimera Investment's Price Target to $..
MT
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Chimera Investment Disposes of Shares for Tax Slowin..
MT
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : Chimera Investment Insider Gets Stock Award Makes Tax Sale with..
MT
02/18CHIMERA INVESTMENT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/10CHIMERA INVESTMENT  : Reports Decline in Q4 Core Earnings, Net Interest Income
MT
02/10CHIMERA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION  : Reports 4th Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 492 M - -
Net income 2021 297 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,33x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 2 661 M 2 661 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chimera Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,31 $
Last Close Price 11,54 $
Spread / Highest target 8,32%
Spread / Average Target -1,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohit Marria Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Choudhary Yarlagadda President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert Colligan Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Creagh Chairman
Paul A. Donlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.59%2 661
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.66%11 622
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.2.76%8 648
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.18.29%6 517
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.6.07%4 294
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.3.42%4 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ