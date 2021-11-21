Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Chimeric Therapeutics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHM   AU0000121576

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(CHM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chimeric Therapeutics : AGM Presentation

11/21/2021 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

Annual General Meeting

Corporate Update I November 22, 2021

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

only

The ASX leader in cell therapy as the only clinical

stage cell therapy company

Lead asset, CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) advancing in

use

a phase 1 clinical trial with promising early

clinical data

CHM 2101 (CDH17 CAR T) making rapid progress

to Phase 1 in 2022

ersonal

Further advancing pipeline development with

innovative cell therapies

Industry leading expertise and experience in cell

therapy development

Founded in 2020 and listed on the ASX (CHM) in

January 2021 with an oversubscribed raise of $35M

0.4

0.37

0.35

0.31

0.32

0.31

0.34

0.32

0.3

0.28

0.27

0.31

($)

0.25

AUS

0.2

Price

0.2

0.15

Share

0.1

0.05

0

January

February March

April

May

June

July August September October

Market Cap: AUS ~$110M

Net Cash: AUS $18M (Sept 21)

Shares on Issue:

330 M

Board / Mgmt. Ownership: 30%

OUR MISSION

To Bring the Promise of Cell Therapy to Life

ersonal use only

Traditional drug development focuses on delaying disease progression- not on a cure.

We believe that novel cellular therapies have the promise to cure cancer.

Our mission is to to bring that

promise to life for more

patients with cancer.

"With about 6 months to live, I got a call asking if I wanted to join a CAR T clinical trial. I believe that call saved my life."

Dimas Padilla

Cancer Survivor

CELL THERAPY INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE

Cell therapy is the most active investment sector in biotech today with ~$20B in

only

financing in 2020

ACQUISITIONS

use

Gilead acquisition

$11.9B

of Kite

Celgene acquisition

$9B

of Juno

ersonal

Astellas acquisition

$665M

of Xyphos

Kite acquisition of

$567M

Cell Design Labs

The global market for cell therapies

is estimated to reach between

USD $8-9 billion by 2026

PARTNERSHIPS

Janssen & Fate

$3B

Kite & Shoreline

$2.3B

Vertex & CRISPR

$900M

Eli Lilly & Precision

$525M

Merck & Artiva

$1.8B

Roche &

$3B

Adaptimmune

In the past 18-24 months, 16 of the largest

pharmaceutical companies have added cell and

gene therapy products to their portfolio

IPO's

Sana Biotech

$675M

Lyell

$425M

CARsgen

$400M

Instil Bio

$368M

Graphite Bio

$273M

Century Tx

$243M

4

CHIMERIC PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

Focused on building a diversified cell therapy pipeline with cutting edge innovation

ersonal use only

Novel Designs

T Cells

Alternative

NK Cells

Cell Types

Individualized

Alternative

Off the Shelf

(autologous)

Cell Sources

(allogeneic)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
05:54pCHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS : AGM Presentation
PU
11/15Chimeric Therapeutics Releases Positive Data from CLTX CAR T Clinical Trial for Gliobla..
MT
11/14Chimeric Therapeutics Limited Announces CLTX CAR T Presents Positive Initial Phase 1 Cl..
CI
10/22CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS : Manufactures Phase One Plasmids for Treating Neuroendocrine, Color..
MT
10/21Chimeric Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Manufacturing for CHM 2101 Res..
CI
09/22CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS : Obtains European Patent for Chlorotoxin CAR Technology; Shares Ris..
MT
09/15CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS : Ropes in Experts on Cellular Immunotherapy Scientific Advisory Boa..
MT
09/14Chimeric Therapeutics Announces Appointments Cellular Immunotherapy Scientific Advisory..
CI
09/03CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS : to Expand Cancer Drug Trial in Partnership with Contract Research ..
MT
09/01Chimeric Therapeutics & Oncobay Clinical Form Partnership to Advance Chm 1101 (Cltx Car..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -20,8 M -15,1 M -15,1 M
Net cash 2022 5,11 M 3,70 M 3,70 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96,7 M 70,2 M 70,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chimeric Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,29 AUD
Average target price 1,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 259%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Chow MD, Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Paul A. Hopper Executive Chairman
Syed Rizvi Chief Medical Officer
Li Ren Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED0.00%70
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.90%86 164
BIONTECH SE233.66%69 981
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS35.10%68 241
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.06%60 258
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-22.62%46 498