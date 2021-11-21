Chimeric Therapeutics : AGM Presentation

ersonal use only
Annual General Meeting
Corporate Update I November 22, 2021
CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS CORPORATE SNAPSHOT
only
The ASX leader in cell therapy as the only clinical
stage cell therapy company
Lead asset, CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) advancing in
use
a phase 1 clinical trial with promising early
clinical data
CHM 2101 (CDH17 CAR T) making rapid progress
to Phase 1 in 2022
ersonal
Further advancing pipeline development with
innovative cell therapies
Industry leading expertise and experience in cell
therapy development
Founded in 2020 and listed on the ASX (CHM) in
January 2021 with an oversubscribed raise of $35M
0.4
0.37
0.35
0.31
0.32
0.34
0.3
0.28
0.27
($)
0.25
AUS
0.2
Price
0.15
Share
0.1
0.05
0
January
February March
April
May
June
July August September October
Market Cap: AUS ~$110M
Net Cash: AUS $18M (Sept 21)
Shares on Issue:
330 M
Board / Mgmt. Ownership: 30%
OUR MISSION
To Bring the Promise of Cell Therapy to Life
ersonal use only
Traditional drug development focuses on delaying disease progression- not on a cure.
We believe that novel cellular therapies have the promise to cure cancer.
Our mission is to to bring that
promise to life for more
patients with cancer.
"With about 6 months to live, I got a call asking if I wanted to join a CAR T clinical trial. I believe that call saved my life."
Dimas Padilla
Cancer Survivor
CELL THERAPY INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE
Cell therapy is the most active investment sector in biotech today with ~$20B in
only
financing in 2020
ACQUISITIONS
use
Gilead acquisition
$11.9B
of Kite
Celgene acquisition
$9B
of Juno
ersonal
Astellas acquisition
$665M
of Xyphos
Kite acquisition of
$567M
Cell Design Labs
The global market for cell therapies
is estimated to reach between
USD $8-9 billion by 2026
PARTNERSHIPS
Janssen & Fate
$3B
Kite & Shoreline
$2.3B
Vertex & CRISPR
$900M
Eli Lilly & Precision
$525M
Merck & Artiva
$1.8B
Roche &
Adaptimmune
In the past 18-24 months, 16 of the largest
pharmaceutical companies have added cell and
gene therapy products to their portfolio
IPO's
Sana Biotech
$675M
Lyell
$425M
CARsgen
$400M
Instil Bio
$368M
Graphite Bio
$273M
Century Tx
$243M
4
CHIMERIC PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY
Focused on building a diversified cell therapy pipeline with cutting edge innovation
Novel Designs
T Cells
Alternative
NK Cells
Cell Types
Individualized
Off the Shelf
(autologous)
Cell Sources
(allogeneic)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:53:00 UTC.