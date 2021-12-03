Chimeric Therapeutics : Application for quotation of securities - CHM
12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
Entity name
CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday December 03, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
CHM
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
2,064,832
03/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
68638835828
1.3
ASX issuer code
CHM
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
3/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? Yes
2.3c.1 Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?
18/1/2021
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
