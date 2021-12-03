Chimeric Therapeutics : Application for quotation of securities - CHM

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,064,832

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Per section 9.8 of Prospectus lodged 18 January 2021, shares issued as part of sign-on payment for forfeiture of long-term incentive payment from previous employer

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.272000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

