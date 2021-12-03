Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Chimeric Therapeutics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHM   AU0000121576

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(CHM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chimeric Therapeutics : Application for quotation of securities - CHM

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CHM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,064,832

03/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

68638835828

1.3

ASX issuer code

CHM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? Yes

2.3c.1 Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?

18/1/2021

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Per Prospectus lodged 18 Jan 2021, section 9.8 Executive service contracts, https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210118/p

df/44rsqv0l247285.pdf

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

CHM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

3/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,064,832

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Per section 9.8 of Prospectus lodged 18 January 2021, shares issued as part of sign-on payment for forfeiture of long-term incentive payment from previous employer

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.272000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Per section 9.8 of Prospectus lodged 18 January 2021, shares issued as part of sign-on payment for forfeiture of long-term incentive payment from previous employer

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Per section 9.8 of Prospectus lodged 18 January 2021, shares issued as part of sign-on payment for forfeiture of long-term incentive payment from previous employer

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CHM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

220,281,984

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CHMAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

115,226,336

CHMAC : OPTION EXPIRING 18-JAN-2024 RESTRICTED

4,957,897

CHMAD : OPTION EXPIRING 18-JAN-2025 RESTRICTED

5,500,000

CHMAE : OPTION EXPIRING 18-JAN-2025 EX $0.20

6,280,002

CHMAF : OPTION EXPIRING 18-JAN-2026 EX $0.20

6,280,002

CHMAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 27-AUG-2024 EX $0.32

1,000,000

CHMAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2026 EX $0.29

4,265,444

CHMAH : OPTION EXPIRING 08-MAR-2026 EX $0.29

695,552

CHMAI : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2026 EX $0.29

700,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
03:12aCHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS : Application for quotation of securities - CHM
PU
11/30Chimeric Transforms Portfolio With a Clinically Validated, Off the Shelf, Natural Kille..
GL
11/30CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS : Transformative Portfolio Expansion Presentation
PU
11/21CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS : AGM Presentation
PU
11/21Chimeric Therapeutics Limited Highlights Key Additional Data Released with the Final Pr..
CI
11/15Chimeric Therapeutics Releases Positive Data from CLTX CAR T Clinical Trial for Gliobla..
MT
11/14Chimeric Therapeutics Limited Announces CLTX CAR T Presents Positive Initial Phase 1 Cl..
CI
10/22CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS : Manufactures Phase One Plasmids for Treating Neuroendocrine, Color..
MT
10/21Chimeric Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Manufacturing for CHM 2101 Res..
CI
09/22CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS : Obtains European Patent for Chlorotoxin CAR Technology; Shares Ris..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -20,8 M -14,7 M -14,7 M
Net cash 2022 5,11 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 86,7 M 61,6 M 61,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chimeric Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,26 AUD
Average target price 1,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Chow MD, Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Paul A. Hopper Executive Chairman
Syed Rizvi Chief Medical Officer
Li Ren Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED0.00%62
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.19.58%87 393
BIONTECH SE310.30%80 545
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.23%66 288
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.26.13%65 499
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-13.49%51 982