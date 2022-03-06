Chimeric Therapeutics : CORE NK Platform Phase 1 Clinical Data Presentation
03/06/2022 | 05:19pm EST
ersonal use only
THE ASX LEADER IN CELL THERAPY
THE CORE-NK PLATFORM
PHASE 1 CLINICAL DATA
MONDAY MARCH 7, 2022
only
CORE-NK PLATFORM (CHM 0201)
Clinically Validated,Off the Shelf, Robust, Enhanced, Natural Killer Cell Platform
▪ A universal, off the shelf, natural killer cell platform technology
ersonal use
CORE-NK Cell
Developed by Dr. David Wald, a clinical scientist at Case Western Reserve University
Specifically designed to overcome the hurdles often associated with NK cell development, including the ability to produce large numbers of highly active universal donor NK cells that maintain their activity once they're in the body.
Chimeric exclusive option with a planned licensing and research collaboration with Case Western
Platform enables near-term development Chimeric therapies for solid tumors and blood cancers
David
WALD, MD, PhD
Associate Professor, Department
of Pathology, School of Medicine Member, Immune Oncology Program, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Associate Director for Basic Research, University Hospitals, Wesley Center for Immunotherapy
1.
CORE-NKPlatform
Positive Phase 1A Clinical Data
only
COMPELLING EFFICACY IN BLOOD
DEMONSTRATED
CANCERS
SAFETY
100% Disease Control Rate (DCR) achieved in
Positive safety profile established with
no Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD),
blood cancer patients (n=3)
Cytokine Release Syndrome or Dose
use
100+ day durability in 2 out of 3 patients
Limiting Toxicities
Durable Complete Response (CR) achieved with
15+ month ongoing response
ESTABLISHED EXPANSION AND PERSISTENCE
ersonal
Proven robust expansion of universal
PROMISING EFFICACY IN SOLID TUMORS
donor NK cells
Demonstrated 4-week persistence without
33% Disease Control Rate (DCR) achieved in
exogenous cytokine support
solid tumor patients (n=6)
Otegbeye et al. A Phase I study to determine maximum tolerated dose of ex vivo expanded natural killer cells derived from unrelated, HLA-disparate adult donors. Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, 2022, ISSN2666-6367,https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtct.2022.02.008
2.
CORE-NK PLATFORM
PHASE 1A TRIAL DESIGN
only
The trial was designed to establish the safety of CORE-NK universal donor NK cells while assessing cell
expansion, persistence and anti-tumor activity.
ersonal use
PATIENT ELIGIBILITY
BLOOD CANCERS
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Syndromes
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Hodgkin Lymphoma
SOLID TUMORS
Adenocarcinoma of the Rectum
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Ewing's Sarcoma
Colon Cancer
PRIMARY OBJECTIVE:
To demonstrate that escalating doses of the CORE-NK platform could be infused without inducing GvHD or other significant toxicities
SECONDARY OBJECTIVE:
To examine if the lymphocyte depleting regimen would prevent immediate rejection of the HLA-mismatched NK cell product allowing for demonstrable anti-tumor effect
Study Initiation: May 2018
Primary Study Completion: June 2021
3.
CORE-NK PLATFORM
PHASE 1A TRIAL DESIGN
only
PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION
Dosing:
use
9 patients : 3 Blood Cancers / 6 Solid Tumors
Day -
Day
Day
Day
Day
7
0
14
28
100
ersonal
Initiation of
NK Cell
NK Cell
Disease
Disease
Lympho-
Infusion
Infusion
Assessment
Assessment
depletion
#1
#2
4.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:18:02 UTC.