    CHM   AU0000121576

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(CHM)
  Report
Chimeric Therapeutics : CORE NK Platform Phase 1 Clinical Data Presentation

03/06/2022 | 05:19pm EST


THE ASX LEADER IN CELL THERAPY

THE CORE-NK PLATFORM

PHASE 1 CLINICAL DATA

MONDAY MARCH 7, 2022



CORE-NK PLATFORM (CHM 0201)

Clinically Validated, Off the Shelf, Robust, Enhanced, Natural Killer Cell Platform

A universal, off the shelf, natural killer cell platform technology



CORE-NK Cell

  • Developed by Dr. David Wald, a clinical scientist at Case Western Reserve University
  • Specifically designed to overcome the hurdles often associated with NK cell development, including the ability to produce large numbers of highly active universal donor NK cells that maintain their activity once they're in the body.
  • Chimeric exclusive option with a planned licensing and research collaboration with Case Western
  • Platform enables near-term development Chimeric therapies for solid tumors and blood cancers

David

WALD, MD, PhD

Associate Professor, Department

of Pathology, School of Medicine Member, Immune Oncology Program, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Associate Director for Basic Research, University Hospitals, Wesley Center for Immunotherapy

1.

CORE-NKPlatform

Positive Phase 1A Clinical Data



COMPELLING EFFICACY IN BLOOD

DEMONSTRATED

CANCERS

SAFETY

100% Disease Control Rate (DCR) achieved in

Positive safety profile established with

no Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD),

blood cancer patients (n=3)

Cytokine Release Syndrome or Dose



100+ day durability in 2 out of 3 patients

Limiting Toxicities

Durable Complete Response (CR) achieved with

15+ month ongoing response

ESTABLISHED EXPANSION AND PERSISTENCE



Proven robust expansion of universal

PROMISING EFFICACY IN SOLID TUMORS

donor NK cells

Demonstrated 4-week persistence without

33% Disease Control Rate (DCR) achieved in

exogenous cytokine support

solid tumor patients (n=6)

Otegbeye et al. A Phase I study to determine maximum tolerated dose of ex vivo expanded natural killer cells derived from unrelated, HLA-disparate adult donors. Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, 2022, ISSN 2666-6367,https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtct.2022.02.008

2.

CORE-NK PLATFORM

PHASE 1A TRIAL DESIGN



The trial was designed to establish the safety of CORE-NK universal donor NK cells while assessing cell

expansion, persistence and anti-tumor activity.



PATIENT ELIGIBILITY

BLOOD CANCERS

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Myeloproliferative Syndromes

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma

SOLID TUMORS

Adenocarcinoma of the Rectum

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Ewing's Sarcoma

Colon Cancer

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE:

To demonstrate that escalating doses of the CORE-NK platform could be infused without inducing GvHD or other significant toxicities

SECONDARY OBJECTIVE:

To examine if the lymphocyte depleting regimen would prevent immediate rejection of the HLA-mismatched NK cell product allowing for demonstrable anti-tumor effect

Study Initiation: May 2018

Primary Study Completion: June 2021

3.

CORE-NK PLATFORM

PHASE 1A TRIAL DESIGN



PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION

Dosing:



9 patients : 3 Blood Cancers / 6 Solid Tumors

Day -

Day

Day

Day

Day

7

0

14

28

100



Initiation of

NK Cell

NK Cell

Disease

Disease

Lympho-

Infusion

Infusion

Assessment

Assessment

depletion

#1

#2

4.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -14,0 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net cash 2022 8,06 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60,6 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Chow MD, Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Paul A. Hopper Executive Chairman
Li Ren Vice President-Technical Operations
Lesley Russell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED-36.15%45
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.81%77 565
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.76%66 036
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.68%60 757
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.06%46 720
BIONTECH SE-47.15%32 910