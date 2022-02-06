Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Chimeric Therapeutics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHM   AU0000121576

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(CHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chimeric Therapeutics : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CHM

02/06/2022 | 04:58pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted Options issued under employee incentive

400,000

04/02/2022

to be confirmed

scheme

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

68638835828

1.3

ASX issuer code

CHM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options issued under employee incentive scheme

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

4/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210118/pdf/44rsr0sgmkx329.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.26000000

22/12/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

CHM Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210118/pdf/44rsr0sgmkx329.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

400,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
