Chimeric Therapeutics : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CHM
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday February 04, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Unlisted Options issued under employee incentive
400,000
04/02/2022
to be confirmed
scheme
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 9
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
68638835828
1.3
ASX issuer code
CHM
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
4/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 9
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 9
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options issued under employee incentive scheme
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
4/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personal
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210118/pdf/44rsr0sgmkx329.pdf
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.26000000
22/12/2025
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
For
company option
Other
Description
CHM Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210118/pdf/44rsr0sgmkx329.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
N/A
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 9
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
400,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:57:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Sales 2022
-
-
-
Net income 2022
-18,5 M
-13,0 M
-13,0 M
Net cash 2022
8,06 M
5,70 M
5,70 M
P/E ratio 2022
-4,30x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
72,2 M
51,0 M
51,0 M
EV / Sales 2022
-
EV / Sales 2023
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,22 AUD
Average target price
1,19 AUD
Spread / Average Target
453%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.