Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include those relating to, among other things, the probability of success of the Phase 3 ACTION study, the potential filing and approval of an NDA for ONC201 and subsequent commercial opportunity, the implications of the monotherapy radiographic partial response observed during ONC206 dose escalation; the ability to reproduce clinical and pre-clinical findings, and projections regarding funding and timing of future data readouts. Among the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks related to the timing, completion and outcome of the Phase 3 ACTION study of ONC201; risks associated with repeating positive results obtained in prior preclinical or clinical studies in future studies; risks related to the clinical development of ONC206; and additional risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Investment highlights
High probability of success
Low barriers to
Corporate capability
for Phase 3 ACTION study
commercial potential
and financial flexibility
of ONC201
for ONC201
- Phase 2 study designed to isolate single agent activity in difficult treatment setting
- Durable responses associated with OS and other forms of clinical benefit
- Numerous independent and natural disease history studies support potential survival advantage
- Genetically selected patient population limits patient heterogeneity
- Terminal disease with no effective therapeutic options
- High awareness for program within neuro-oncology community
- U.S. patent exclusivity through at least 2037
- Global revenue potential of ~$750m in first indication alone
- Leadership team successfully executed large scale studies and regulatory approvals
- Strong balance sheet fully funds ACTION study and potential ONC206 catalysts
- Opportunity for continued non- dilutive TEMBEXA milestones and royalties adds flexibility
- Track record of objectivity in creating paths to capture value
Deep pipeline across all development stages
Program
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Registrational
FDA review
Collaborators
ONC201 (dordaviprone)
H3 K27M-mutant glioma (orphan drug,1 fast track2
and rare pediatric disease designations3)
IITs- signal finding, multiple oncology indications/combinations
ONC206
National Institutes
of Health
CNS4 tumors
ONC212
IND-enabling studies
CMX521
SARS-CoV-2
TEMBEXA® transacted with Emergent BioSolutions
Smallpox (orphan drug designation)
APPROVED June 4, 2021
1
Malignant glioma
2 Adult recurrent H3 K27M-mutanthigh-grade glioma
4
3
H3 K27M-mutant glioma
4.
Central Nervous System
5.
Rapidly Emerging Antiviral Drug Development Initiative
