  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chimerix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMRX   US16934W1062

CHIMERIX, INC.

(CMRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:28 2022-06-24 am EDT
2.025 USD   +11.26%
10:44aChimerix Gets $25.3 Million Contract to Supply Tembexa Smallpox Treatment to Canada
MT
10:37aChimerix gets up to $25.3 mln contract from Canada for smallpox drug
RE
10:07aChimerix Announces TEMBEXA Procurement Agreement for Approximately $25.3 Million with Public Health Agency of Canada
AQ
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chimerix gets up to $25.3 mln contract from Canada for smallpox drug

06/24/2022 | 10:37am EDT
June 24 (Reuters) - Chimerix Inc said on Friday it had been awarded a contract worth up to $25.3 million by Canada for its smallpox drug, likely to used to treat monkeypox as the viral infection spreads across the world.

There have been more than 3,200 confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death reported in the last six weeks from 48 countries where it does not usually spread, according to the World Health Organization.

The contract, awarded by the Public Health Agency of Canada, comes a day after Chimerix announced an order worth $9.3 million for the smallpox drug, Tembexa.

"This second international procurement contract highlights Tembexa's important role as a medical countermeasure and the need to have these types of medicines in strategic stockpiles for all age groups," said Chief Executive Officer Mike Sherman.

Chimerix, which in May agreed to sell the rights of the drug to Emergent BioSolutions, said the contracts are expected to be completed before the sale goes through. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIMERIX, INC. 7.14% 1.95 Delayed Quote.-71.70%
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC. -0.46% 32.19 Delayed Quote.-25.60%
