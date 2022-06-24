Chimerix gets up to $25.3 mln contract from Canada for smallpox drug

June 24 (Reuters) - Chimerix Inc said on Friday it
had been awarded a contract worth up to $25.3 million by Canada
for its smallpox drug, likely to used to treat monkeypox as the
viral infection spreads across the world.
There have been more than 3,200 confirmed cases of monkeypox
and one death reported in the last six weeks from 48 countries
where it does not usually spread, according to the World Health
Organization.
The contract, awarded by the Public Health Agency of Canada,
comes a day after Chimerix announced an order worth $9.3 million
for the smallpox drug, Tembexa.
"This second international procurement contract highlights
Tembexa's important role as a medical countermeasure and the
need to have these types of medicines in strategic stockpiles
for all age groups," said Chief Executive Officer Mike Sherman.
Chimerix, which in May agreed to sell the rights of the drug
to Emergent BioSolutions, said the contracts are
expected to be completed before the sale goes through.
