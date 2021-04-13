Log in
CHIMERIX, INC.

(CMRX)
Chimerix : Corporate Presentation - April 2021

04/13/2021
April Corporate Update

Forward-Looking Statements

These slides contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include those relating to, among other things, Chimerix's ability to develop its drug candidates including ONC201, DSTAT and BCV; the sufficiency of the data from the current clinical trial of ONC201 to support accelerated regulatory approval; Chimerix's ability to submit and/or obtain regulatory approvals for its clinical candidates; the timing and receipt of a potential procurement contract for BCV in smallpox; and the anticipated benefits of Chimerix's acquisition of Oncoceutics. Among the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks that Chimerix's clinical candidates, including BCV, may not obtain regulatory approval from the FDA or such approval may be delayed or conditioned; risks that development activities related to clinical candidates may not be completed on time or at all; risks that ongoing or future trials may not be successful or replicate previous trial results, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent trials; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for our drugs; risks that our drugs may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties; risks that Chimerix will not obtain a procurement contract for BCV in smallpox in a timely manner or at all; risks that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Oncoceutics may not be realized and additional risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Potential BCV stockpiling to fund oncology development

Source of non-dilutive capital directed toward innovative oncology development

BCV for strategic national stockpile

  • smallpox outbreak preparation, PDUFA date July 2021

Potential $80-$100m annual non- dilutive capital

Focus on oncology areas of high unmet need supported by strong clinical data

ONC201/ONC206/ONC212

  • Glioma registration opportunity
  • New indication & pipeline expansion

DSTAT

  • Phase 3 front-line AML trial
  • Phase 2 COVID-19 trial

Brincidofovir (BCV) in FDA Review for Smallpox Medical Countermeasure

The value of preparedness has never been more evident

  • Highly infectious with ~30% mortality1
  • Population is unvaccinated since early '70s
  • Considered a Class A threat by PHEMCE2
  • Weaponized virus could be engineered to increase transmission and resistance
  • BARDA mandate to stockpile countermeasures with alternative mechanisms
  • Siga Technologies awarded >$1B in contracts for development and stockpile of TPOXX
  • PDUFA date July 7, 2021

Vector

1.

World Health Organization, estimate for the more common variola major form of smallpox (vs variola minor of 1%), January 13, 2014

2.

Public Health Emergency Medical Counter Measures Enterprise

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chimerix Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
