Chimerix : Corporate Presentation - April 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

These slides contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include those relating to, among other things, Chimerix's ability to develop its drug candidates including ONC201, DSTAT and BCV; the sufficiency of the data from the current clinical trial of ONC201 to support accelerated regulatory approval; Chimerix's ability to submit and/or obtain regulatory approvals for its clinical candidates; the timing and receipt of a potential procurement contract for BCV in smallpox; and the anticipated benefits of Chimerix's acquisition of Oncoceutics. Among the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks that Chimerix's clinical candidates, including BCV, may not obtain regulatory approval from the FDA or such approval may be delayed or conditioned; risks that development activities related to clinical candidates may not be completed on time or at all; risks that ongoing or future trials may not be successful or replicate previous trial results, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent trials; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for our drugs; risks that our drugs may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties; risks that Chimerix will not obtain a procurement contract for BCV in smallpox in a timely manner or at all; risks that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Oncoceutics may not be realized and additional risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.