Chimimport AD is a Bulgaria-based holding company. It is engaged in the acquisition of shares, the restructuring and management of its subsidiaries, the establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as in capital investments and financing of other enterprises, where the Company has direct shareholdings. The Companyâs subsidiaries are engaged in the financial services, trade and production, air, sea and river transportation, real estate, construction and engineering, among others. Chimimport AD's subsidiaries are located in Bulgaria, the Russian Federation, Slovakia, Macedonia, the Netherlands, Seychelles and Germany. The Companyâs major shareholder is Chimimport Invest AD with a stake of 72.22%.

Sector Investment Holding Companies