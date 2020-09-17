MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 31 HK0031044180 CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (31) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/16 0.455 HKD 0.00% 12:05a CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : Interim Report 2020 PU 07/30 CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Subscription of Equity Interest in New Business PU 02/02 CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news China Aerospace International : Interim Report 2020 0 09/17/2020 | 12:05am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 0202 Report Interim 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 1 CORPORATE INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS Executive Directors Mr Liu Meixuan (Chairman) Mr Jin Xuesheng (President) Non-Executive Directors Mr Luo Zhenbang (Independent) Ms Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia (Independent) Mr Wang Xiaojun (Independent) Mr Liu Xudong Mr Hua Chongzhi (appointed on 16 April 2020) Mr Mao Yijin Mr Xu Liangwei (retired on 16 April 2020) AUDIT COMMITTEE Mr Luo Zhenbang (Chairman) Ms Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia Mr Mao Yijin REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Ms Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia (Chairman) Mr Wang Xiaojun Mr Hua Chongzhi (appointed on 16 April 2020) Mr Xu Liangwei (retired on 16 April 2020) NOMINATION COMMITTEE Mr Liu Meixuan (Chairman) Mr Luo Zhenbang Ms Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia Mr Wang Xiaojun Mr Liu Xudong (appointed on 16 April 2020) Mr Xu Liangwei (retired on 16 April 2020) COMPANY SECRETARY Mr Chan Ka Kin, Ken AUDITOR Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants Registered Public Interest Entity Auditor SHARE REGISTRAR Tricor Standard Limited LEGAL COUNSEL Reed Smith Richards Butler PRINCIPAL BANK & FINANCIAL INSTITUTION Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Aerospace Science & Technology Finance Company Limited* (航天科技財務有限責任公司) REGISTERED OFFICE Room 1103-1107A, One Harbourfront 18 Tak Fung Street, Hung Hom Kowloon, Hong Kong Tel: (852) 2193 8888 Fax: (852) 2193 8899 E-mail:public@casil-group.com Website: http://www.casil-group.com This PRC entity does not have an English name, the English name sets out in this Interim Report is for identification purpose only. 2 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report BUSINESS REVIEW OVERVIEW For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries reported an unaudited revenue of HK$1,506,717,000, representing a decrease of 8.62% as compared with that of HK$1,648,820,000 for the same period of 2019. Profit for the period was HK$147,194,000, representing a decrease of 18.64% as compared with that of HK$180,912,000 for the same period of 2019. Profit attributable to the shareholders was HK$116,472,000, representing a decrease of 7.34% as compared with that of HK$125,697,000 for the same period of 2019. Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders was HK3.78 cents (first half of 2019: HK4.07 cents). In the first half of 2020, under the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic, the Company's revenue dropped as compared to the same period last year. Measures had been taken by the Company to actively explore market and strictly control costs, and the overall profit performance was not ideal under such a tough and difficult operating environment, as well as the factors such as the impairment of investment properties, provisions and so on. The Board of Directors decided not to distribute any interim dividend after taking into account the capital needs for the Company's future development. In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Company adopted various anti-epidemic measures in a timely manner to protect employees at work from infection. The hi-tech manufacturing business resumed work and production in an orderly manner shortly after the Chinese New Year, and operations for production resumed to normal position in the second quarter. In addition, besides factors such as the enhancement of environmental protection standard, the increase in production costs, and the drastic fluctuation of exchange rates, the pandemic also affected the marketing and logistics as well as the rent and price of investment properties, which made the hi-tech manufacturing business exposed to various difficulties and challenges, the fair values of its investment properties were also affected. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the hi- tech manufacturing business recorded a revenue of HK$1,297,507,000, representing a decrease of 8.57% as compared with that of HK$1,419,146,000 for the same period of 2019, and, as a result of the change in fair value of industrial properties, the operating profit decreased to HK$63,815,000, representing a decrease of 27.69% as compared with that of HK$88,256,000 for the same period of 2019. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 3 Business Review In the first half of 2020, business sectors such as the plastic injection moulding, intelligent chargers and liquid crystal display were affected by factors such as the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sino-US trade disputes and the slowdown of global economy, which impacted the business operations in varying degrees. As such, both revenue and operating profit were decreased. The printed circuit board business, driven by the active development of domestic market, has gradually achieved results in recent years, which made the results relatively outstanding. Its operating profit grew more than 3.5 times as compared to the same period of last year, and offset the decline in performance of other business sectors. In order to expedite the adjustment of production capacity layout, and cope with the influence of factors such as the business relocation of major customers and the Sino-US trade friction, the plastic product business, based on development needs, develops a new production base in Vietnam with an aim to lay a foundation for the exploration of overseas markets in future. In January 2020, Chee Yuen Electronic Technology (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. ("CY Vietnam") has been incorporated in Vietnam and becomes an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which mainly engages in the production and processing of various electronic products and plastic products. In April 2020, CY Vietnam entered into the rental agreement for land and main contractor contract in relation to the construction project, pursuant to which CY Vietnam rented a piece of land with a site area of approximately 52,000 sq.m. in Haiphong, Vietnam, on which the construction of plant is expected to complete before the end of 2020. In the first half of 2020, Shenzhen Aerospace Hi-Tech Investment Management Company Limited* (深圳市航天高科投資管理有限公司) ("Shenzhen Aerospace") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, responsible for the management of Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza, contributed stable incomes and profit to the Company and recorded a total revenue of HK$204,443,000 (first half of 2019: HK$213,987,000) and a segment profit of HK$117,289,000 (first half of 2019: HK$233,012,000). The pandemic also affected the rents and property prices in Nanshan District which, in return, affect to the fair value of investment properties in Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza. The operating profit would have been HK$176,005,000 (first half of 2019: HK$184,591,000) if the effect of the fair value of the investment property was excluded. As at 30 June 2020, the valuation of Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology P l a z a w a s a p p r o x i m a t e l y R M B 7 , 7 1 8 , 7 0 0 , 0 0 0 ( 3 0 J u n e 2 0 1 9 : RMB7,734,000,000). 4 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Business Review Following the return of all project investment fund and related expenses to the Company's joint venture Hainan Aerospace Investment Management Company Limited* (海南航天投資管理有限公司) ("Hainan Aerospace") by the Municipal Government of Wenchang in December 2019, Hainan Aerospace completed the withdrawal of the land development project in the Complex Zone of the Launching Site in Hainan. For the first half of 2020, profit of Hainan Aerospace attributable to the Company was approximately HK$8,186,000, representing a turning of profit from a loss as compared with the loss of HK$2,338,000 for the same period of 2019. As at 30 June 2020, the carrying amount of Company's interest in Hainan Aerospace was approximately HK$626,608,000 (30 June 2019: HK$643,713,000). Taking into account the needs of business development, Aerospace Digitnexus Information Technology (Shenzhen) Limited* (航天數聯信息技術（深圳）有限公司) ("Aerospace Digitnexus") strengthened the equity base and assisted the company's further development by introducing new investors. On 20 April 2020, Aerospace Digitnexus entered into the capital increase agreement with two new investors, pursuant to which the two new investors shall acquire approximately 28.157% and 27.304% of the enlarged equity interest at the consideration of RMB33,000,000 and RMB32,000,000 in cash, respectively. Upon the completion of capital increase, the Company's interest in Aerospace Digitnexus decreased to 32.125% from 72.128% and Aerospace Digitnexus ceased to be an indirect subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of Aerospace Digitnexus will not be consolidated into the Company and its subsidiaries' financial statements. The Company recorded a gain from a deemed disposal of Aerospace Digitnexus of approximately HK$54,075,000. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 5 Business Review PROSPECTS Looking into the second half of the year, the global economic outlook is not optimistic. Factors such as repeated outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, US cancellation of preferential treatment status for Hong Kong, continued geopolitical disputes, and US presidential election will bring uncertainty and further impact on economic development. The industrial enterprises of the Company, which are mainly export oriented and have production bases in the mainland, will inevitably suffer a major economic shock. The industrial enterprises will make every effort to explore new markets, expand the scale of production automation, devote further efforts in the research and development of core technologies, improve technological skills, and strengthen market competitiveness. On the other hand, Shenzhen Aerospace will commit itself to improve the property management standard of Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza and provide tenants with quality services. 2020 is the last year of the "13th Five-Year Plan". The Company will complete various tasks unswervingly and firmly to ensure the successful conclusion of the "13th Five-Year Plan". At the same time, the Company will formulate the "14th Five-Year Plan", consolidate the foundation comprehensively, respond to various challenges with firm confidence, and strive to seek breakthroughs in developing new businesses, so as to write a new chapter for the next five years and longer-term development of the Company. 6 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Business Review APPRECIATION The Board would like to extend its praised gratitude to Mr Xu Liangwei for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of services and extend a warm welcome to Mr Hua Chongzhi in joining the Board. On behalf of the Board, I express my profound gratitude to all the staff for their dedication, loyal services and invaluable contributions, especially those who stuck to their posts with unremitting efforts during the difficult time under the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Grateful thanks are also due to shareholders, bankers, business partners and members of the community who have supported the Company's development all along. By order of the Board, Liu Meixuan Chairman & Executive Director Hong Kong, 27 August 2020 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 7 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS RESULTS PERFORMANCE The unaudited revenue of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was HK$1,506,717,000, representing a decrease of 8.62% as compared with that of HK$1,648,820,000 for the same period of 2019. Profit for the period was HK$147,194,000, representing a decrease of 18.64% as compared with that of HK$180,912,000 for the same period of 2019. PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the current period was HK$116,472,000, representing a decrease of 7.34% as compared with that of HK$125,697,000 for the same period of 2019. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that postponed the resumption of work and production, leading to a decrease in revenue, whereas the decrease in profits attributable to shareholders was mainly due to a decrease in the change in fair value of investment properties during the period, which offset the gain on deemed disposal of subsidiaries. Based on the issued share of 3,085,022,000 shares during the period, the basic earnings per share was HK3.78 cents, representing a decrease of 7.13% as compared with that of HK4.07 cents for the same period of 2019. DIVIDENDS The Board decided not to distribute an interim dividend for 2020. The distribution of 2019 final dividend of HK2 cents per share was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in June 2020 and warrants of which were dispatched to all shareholders on 21 July 2020. 8 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Management Discussion and Analysis RESULTS OF CORE BUSINESSES The core businesses of the Company and its subsidiaries are hi-tech manufacturing, and the operations of Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza. The revenue of the hi-tech manufacturing is the main source of the Company's revenue that contributes a significant profit and cash flow. In recent years, the Company has gradually developed other new businesses. With the completion of Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza and that being turned into asset management, it brings in constant rental revenue, achieves new development goal of the Company and relatively minimizes the Company's individual business risk. Hi-tech manufacturing The revenue of the hi-tech manufacturing business for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was HK$1,297,507,000, representing a decrease of 8.57% as compared with the same period of 2019 and operating profit was HK$63,815,000, representing a decrease of 27.69% as compared with the same period of 2019. The results of the hi-tech manufacturing business are shown below: Turnover (HK$'000) Operating Profit (HK$'000) First half First half Changes First half First half Changes of 2020 of 2019 (%) of 2020 of 2019 (%) Plastic Products 420,358 523,271 (19.67) 8,283 18,697 (55.70) Printed Circuit Boards 435,830 370,628 17.59 34,371 7,617 351.24 Intelligent Chargers 131,847 185,621 (28.97) 3,128 4,989 (37.30) Liquid Crystal Display 302,949 332,764 (8.96) 22,317 28,010 (20.32) Industrial Property Investment 6,523 6,862 (4.94) (4,284) 28,943 (114.80) Total 1,297,507 1,419,146 (8.57) 63,815 88,256 (27.69) 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 9 Management Discussion and Analysis In the first half of 2020, in response to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the rapid decline in aggregate demand greatly reduced consumption activities. Governments around the world successively implemented measures to lockdown, which further brought consumer activities into a standstill. On the other hand, many industries' supply chains were affected by labour, logistics and the supply of raw materials and that prevented many products from being launched in the market, cross-border tradings decreased substantially, and the global economy was greatly affected. At the same time, the hi-tech manufacturing business, having been facing fierce market competition, was further hit by the pandemic, the overall business in the first quarter was greatly affected as well. Most of the businesses still rose fortunately albeit difficulties in the second quarter, of which the sales orders of the Printed Circuit Boards business increased and hence the turnover and profit increased accordingly as compared with the same period of 2019, whereas the other businesses delayed the resumption of their productions as a result of the outbreak, and hence the turnover and profit decreased as compared with the same period of 2019. In order to strengthen market competitiveness, enlarge business scale and expand overseas markets, the Company's subsidiary whose main business is injection molding products, Chee Yuen Industrial Company Limited, established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Vietnam in January 2020. In April 2020, the subsidiary leased a piece of land with an area of approximately 52,000 square meters in Haiphong, Vietnam. It is currently under construction a four-storey factory building and plans to install multiple production lines to manufacture plastics, molds, hardware, electronic products, etc. and strive to be in full operation before the end of 2020. Details of which please refer to the Company's announcement dated 16 April 2020. In the first half of 2020, the Company established a research and development academy, which is to focus on new infrastructure and develop high tech industries as well as the outline of long-term development plans. The Company also requires all industrial enterprises to strengthen their research and development team, introduce industry experts and academics to carry out project's research and development, and provide support for the development of advanced manufacturing. 10 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Management Discussion and Analysis Looking forward to the second half of 2020, the novel coronavirus pandemic will remain severe. There exist a lot of uncertain factors, and the aggregate demand will be difficult to recover in a short period of time. The global economy and the electronic information technology industry are also not optimistic. Cut-throat marketing strategies will be adopted fiercely and corporate profits will be negatively affected significantly. At this difficult time, the hi-tech manufacturing business still needs to work hard to open up the mainland China and other overseas markets, tries its best to reduce inventory and accounts receivable, maintains business stability and continuous development; at the same time it will continue to develop high-end products and research and development of new technologies, improve production automation, maintain production scale and capacity to reverse the downward trend of business. Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza In the first half of 2020, the rental income of Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza under Shenzhen Aerospace Technology Investment Company Limited* (深圳市航天高科投資管理有限公司) ("Shenzhen Aerospace") brought a consistent and constant revenue to the Company. However, the receipts of rent and management fees and the fair value of investment properties were affected under the impact of the pandemic. Shenzhen Aerospace and Shenzhen Aerospace Technology Property Management Company Limited* (深圳市航天高 科物業管理有限公司) ("Shenzhen Property Management"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Aerospace responsible for the management of Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza, recorded a total revenue of HK$204,443,000 (first half of 2019: HK$213,987,000) and a segment profit of HK$117,289,000 (first half of 2019: HK$233,012,000). As at 30 June 2020, Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza was valued at approximately RMB7,718,700,000 (30 June 2019: RMB7,734,000,000). In the second half of 2020, Shenzhen Property Management will continue to do better in property management, paying special attention to the continued anti- epidemic measures and safety management and take effective measures so as to improve the quality of property services, enhance the satisfaction and praise of tenants, as well as attract more new tenants. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 11 Management Discussion and Analysis Internet of things application and cross-bordere-commerce logistics The performance of Aerospace Digitnexus Information Technology (Shenzhen) Limited* (航天數聯信息技術（深圳）有限公司) ("Aerospace Digitnexus") was not ideal for the time being, it did not form a unique competitive advantage. In April 2020, two investors, through a public bidding, subscribed the registered capital of Aerospace Digitnexus in a total of RMB65,000,000. Upon the completion of the subscription, the indirect shareholding of the Company in Aerospace Digitnexus was reduced from 72.128% to 32.125%, Aerospace Digitnexus is no longer an indirect subsidiary of the Company. The Company recorded a gain from a deemed disposal of Aerospace Digitnexus of approximately HK$54,075,000. Details of which please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 April 2020 and 24 April 2020. From 1 January 2020 to the signing of capital increase agreement on 20 April 2020, a revenue of HK$149,000 was recorded by Aerospace Digitnexus and its subsidiary (first half of 2019: HK$4,016,000), whereas an operating loss of HK$541,000 was made (first half of 2019: loss of HK$10,346,000). In the second half of 2020, the Company will prudently discuss with other shareholders of Aerospace Digitnexus in relation to the direction of future development, whereas Aerospace Digitnexus should strive to improve its business model, elevate efficiency and reduce losses as soon as possible. ASSETS 30 June 31 December Changes (HK$'000) 2020 2019 (%) Non-Current Assets 11,458,098 11,656,155 (1.70) Current Assets 2,934,780 3,049,116 (3.75) Total Assets 14,392,878 14,705,271 (2.12) 12 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Management Discussion and Analysis The decrease in non-current assets was mainly due to a decrease in the valuation of the investment properties, while the decrease in current assets was mainly due to a decrease in trade and other receivables. The equity attributable to shareholders of the Company was HK$7,185,813,000, representing a decrease of 0.83% as compared with that of HK$7,245,792,000 at the end of 2019. The equity attributable to shareholders decreased in the current period as compared with the end of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in exchange differences arising from the conversion of assets and liabilities denominated in RMB during the period, and hence increased the translation reserve debit and thereby reduced the equity attributable to shareholders. Based on the issued share capital of 3,085,022,000 shares during the period, the net assets per share attributable to shareholders was HK$2.33. As at 30 June 2020, a cash deposit of HK$43,298,000 and bills receivable of HK$121,994,000 of the Company and the subsidiaries had been pledged to banks to obtain credit facilities. Property right certificates at an approximate value of RMB1,900,000,000 of Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza were mortgaged by Shenzhen Aerospace to Aerospace Science & Technology Finance Company Limited* (航天科技財務有限責任公司) as a guarantee of repayment of a 12-year term loan in the amount of RMB1,300,000,000. Details of which please refer to the Company's announcement published on 30 August 2016. LIABILITIES 30 June 31 December Changes (HK$'000) 2020 2019 (%) Non-Current Liabilities 3,853,200 3,954,619 (2.56) Current Liabilities 1,213,750 1,369,666 (11.38) Total Liabilities 5,066,950 5,324,285 (4.83) 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 13 Management Discussion and Analysis The decrease in non-current liabilities was mainly due to a decrease in deferred tax liabilities whereas the decrease in current liabilities were mainly due to a decrease in trade and other payables. As at 30 June 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries had other borrowings of HK$1,411,939,000. OPERATING EXPENSES The administrative expenses of the Company and its subsidiaries in the first half of 2020 were HK$161,315,000, which is more or less the same to the same period of 2019. The finance costs amounted to HK$35,742,000. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries did not have any material contingent liabilities. FINANCIAL RATIOS First half First half of 2020 of 2019 Gross Profit Margin 29.22% 26.69% Return on Net Assets 1.58% 1.94% 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Assets-Liabilities Ratio 35.20% 36.21% Current Ratio 2.42 2.23 Quick Ratio 2.09 1.96 14 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Management Discussion and Analysis LIQUIDITY The source of funds of the Company and its subsidiaries mainly relies on internal resources and facilities from bank and financial institution. As at 30 June 2020, the free cash and bank balance amounted to HK$1,409,818,000, the majority of which were in Hong Kong Dollars and Renminbi. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE As at 30 June 2020, the capital commitments of the Company and its subsidiaries contracted for but not provided in the condensed consolidated financial statements was approximately HK$156,221,000, mainly for the capital expenditure of acquiring fixed assets. FINANCIAL RISKS The Company and its subsidiaries review the cash flow and financial position periodically and do not presently engage into any financial instruments or derivatives to hedge the exchange and the interest rate risks. HUMAN RESOURCES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES In the first half of 2020, under the premise of attaching great importance to the health of employees, the Company and its subsidiaries had taken certain anti- epidemic measures, including requiring employees to actively declare travel records, allowing flexible commuting and lunch time, free distribution of masks and disinfecting alcohol, arranging employees to participate in anti-epidemic training seminars, reducing physical meetings by means of video conferences, work from home etc., which let employees gaining a deep understanding of the transmission routes and anti-epidemic measures of the novel coronavirus. These help to protect the health of employees and their family members from infection and avoid infecting other colleagues which in turn affect the daily operation of the companies. In the second half of 2020, the novel coronavirus infections persist, the Company and its subsidiaries will continue to take appropriate and strict anti-epidemic measures to stop its spreading. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 15 Management Discussion and Analysis The remuneration policy of the Company and its subsidiaries is based on the employee's qualifications, experience and performance on the job, with reference to the current market situation. The Company and its subsidiaries will continue to upgrade the level of human resources management and strictly implement the performance-based appraisal system, in order to motivate employees to make continuous improvement in their individual performance and contributions to the Company. As at 30 June 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries had a total of approximately 6,840 employees based in the mainland and Hong Kong respectively. APPRECIATION The Company hereby expresses its sincere gratitude to its shareholders, banks, business partners, members from various social communities, as well as all staff for their long-time support. By order of the Board, Jin Xuesheng Executive Director & President Hong Kong, 27 August 2020 16 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report OTHER DISCLOSURES THE INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS As at 30 June 2020, the register of substantial shareholders maintained pursuant to Part XV of the Securities & Futures Ordinance recorded that the following shareholders had declared their interests as having 5% or more of the issued share capital of the Company: Direct Number of Percentage of interest shares interested issued share Name Capacity (Yes/No) (Long Position) capital China Aerospace Science & Interests in No 1,183,598,636 38.37% Technology Corporation controlled corporation Burhill Company Limited Beneficial owner Yes 1,183,598,636 38.37% Note: Burhill Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation, the shares held by it form the total number of shares in which China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation was deemed interested. Save as disclosed above, the Company had not been notified of any other relevant interests or short positions in the issued share capital of the Company as at 30 June 2020. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES There had been no purchase, sale or redemption of the Company's listed securities by the Company and any of its subsidiaries during the first half of 2020. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Company complied throughout the period with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 17 Other Disclosures LITIGATION As at 30 June 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries was engaged in any litigation or arbitration or claim of material importance and, so far as the Directors were aware of, no litigation or arbitration or claim of material importance was pending or threatened by or against the Company and any of its subsidiaries. DIRECTORS' AND EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS IN SHARES The Company had adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the required standard for the Directors to trade the securities of the Company. Having made specific enquiry to the Directors and in accordance with information provided, all the Directors have complied with the provisions under the Model Code in the first half of 2020. As at 30 June 2020, save for Mr Liu Xudong, Mr Hua Chongzhi and Mr Mao Yijin, the Directors of the Company, are the officers of the substantial shareholder China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation's academy and subsidiaries, none of the directors, chief executives or their associates have any beneficial or non-beneficial interests or short positions in the share capital, warrants and options of the Company or its subsidiaries or any of its associated corporations which is required to be recorded in the Register of Directors' Interests pursuant to Part XV of the Securities & Futures Ordinance or as otherwise notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers . AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee of the Company has a membership comprising two Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr Luo Zhenbang (Chairman) and Ms Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia, and a Non-Executive Director, Mr Mao Yijin. The major responsibilities of the Audit Committee include serving as a focal point for communication between the Directors and external auditors in reviewing the Company's financial information as well as overseeing the Company's financial reporting system, risk management and internal control procedures. 18 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Other Disclosures The Audit Committee of the Company reviewed, discussed and approved the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 that had been reviewed by the auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. REMUNERATION COMMITTEE The Remuneration Committee of the Company has a membership comprising two Independent Non-Executive Directors, Ms Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia (Chairman) and Mr Wang Xiaojun, and Non-Executive Directors, Mr Hua Chongzhi (appointed on 16 April 2020) and Mr Xu Liangwei (retired on 16 April 2020). The Remuneration Committee takes the role of advisory and proposes to the Board on the emoluments of the Directors and senior management with regard to the results of the Company, the individual performance and the comparable market information. NOMINATION COMMITTEE The Nomination Committee of the Company has a membership comprising an Executive Director, Mr Liu Meixuan (Chairman), Non-Executive Directors, Mr Liu Xudong (appointed on 16 April 2020) and Mr Xu Liangwei (retired on 16 April 2020), and three Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr Luo Zhenbang, Ms Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia and Mr Wang Xiaojun. The responsibilities of the Nomination Committee are to review the structure, the number of members and the Board's composition for the execution of the Company's policy. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 that is included in the Interim Report 2020 as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) is as follows: 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 19 Other Disclosures The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance. The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Companies Ordinance. CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD On 30 July 2020, CASIL New Century Technology Development (Shenzhen) Company Limited* (航科新世紀科技發展（深圳）有限公司) ("New Century"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a capital increase agreement with connected parties, pursuant to which New Century will subscribe for the registered share capital of RMB10,000,000 of Aerospace New Business Information Technology Co., Ltd.* (航天新商務信息科技有限公司) ("New Business") at a consideration of RMB10,820,000. Upon completion of the subscription, New Century's interest in New Business will be slightly diluted from 16.13% to 15.15%. Details of which please refer to the Company's announcements dated 30 July 2020 and 31 July 2020. 20 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) INTRODUCTION We have reviewed the condensed consolidated financial statements of China Aerospace International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") set out on pages 22 to 54, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of 30 June 2020 and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended and certain explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review, and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 21 Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements SCOPE OF REVIEW We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of these condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly we do not express an audit opinion. CONCLUSION Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong 27 August 2020 22 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 3 1,506,717 1,648,820 Cost of sales (1,066,508) (1,208,788) Gross profit 440,209 440,032 Other income 4 25,134 20,640 Other gains and losses 4 (4,995) (26,749) Gain on deemed disposal of - subsidiaries 16 54,075 Selling and distribution expenses (20,422) (24,233) Administrative expenses (161,315) (161,157) Research and development expenses (48,509) (43,226) Fair value changes of investment properties (68,417) 74,215 Impairment losses under expected credit loss model, net of reversal (30,756) (3,923) Finance costs 5 (35,742) (37,829) Share of results of associates 6,081 1,185 Share of results of joint ventures 6,519 (1,970) Profit before taxation 6 161,862 236,985 Taxation 7 (14,668) (56,073) Profit for the period 147,194 180,912 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 116,472 125,697 Non-controlling interests 30,722 55,215 147,194 180,912 Basic earnings per share 8 HK3.78 cents HK4.07 cents 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 23 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Profit for the period 147,194 180,912 Other comprehensive expense: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences arising on translating foreign operations - subsidiaries (131,506) (10,396) - associates (3,537) (235) - joint ventures (11,187) (772) Other comprehensive expense for the period (146,230) (11,403) Total comprehensive income for the period 964 169,509 Total comprehensive income (expenses) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 7,781 117,152 Non-controlling interests (6,817) 52,357 964 169,509 24 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 June 2020 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 1,033,743 1,066,677 Right-of-use assets 170,333 190,910 Investment properties 10 8,885,337 9,110,037 Interests in associates 208,851 199,546 Interests in joint ventures 693,255 697,923 Deposits paid for property, plant and equipment 18,035 6,387 Long-term assets 11 448,544 384,675 11,458,098 11,656,155 Current assets Inventories 403,801 361,391 Trade and other receivables 11 1,070,815 1,245,705 Amount due from a related party 149 16 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6,899 5,787 Pledged bank deposits 43,298 41,272 Short-term bank deposits 13 199,333 123,389 Bank balances and cash 1,210,485 1,271,556 2,934,780 3,049,116 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 25 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 30 June 2020 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Current liabilities Trade and other payables 14 1,083,083 1,248,333 Contract liabilities 40,946 38,569 Lease liabilities 30,143 29,330 Taxation payable 51,728 45,444 Other loan 7,850 7,990 1,213,750 1,369,666 Net current assets 1,721,030 1,679,450 Total assets less current liabilities 13,179,128 13,335,605 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 62,758 79,895 Loan from a controlling shareholder 19(a)(i) 547,645 557,414 Loan from a related party 19(a)(ii) 864,294 879,710 Deferred taxation 2,378,503 2,437,600 3,853,200 3,954,619 9,325,928 9,380,986 Capital and reserves Share capital 15 1,154,511 1,154,511 Reserves 6,031,302 6,091,281 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 7,185,813 7,245,792 Non-controlling interests 2,140,115 2,135,194 9,325,928 9,380,986 26 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Attributable to owners of the Company Special Property Non- Share capital General Translation revaluation Other Retained controlling capital reserve reserve reserve reserve reserves profits Sub-total interests Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 January 2020 (audited) 1,154,511 14,044 76,647 (299,936) 30,523 44,926 6,225,077 7,245,792 2,135,194 9,380,986 Profit for the period - - - - - - 116,472 116,472 30,722 147,194 Exchange difference arising on translating foreign operations - subsidiaries - - - (93,967) - - - (93,967) (37,539) (131,506) - associates - - - (3,537) - - - (3,537) - (3,537) - joint ventures - - - (11,187) - - - (11,187) - (11,187) Total comprehensive (expense) income for the period - - - (108,691) - - 116,472 7,781 (6,817) 964 Deemed disposal of existing subsidiaries (note 16) - - - (6,060) - - - (6,060) 11,738 5,678 Dividend recognised as distribution (note 9) - - - - - - (61,700) (61,700) - (61,700) At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 1,154,511 14,044 76,647 (414,687) 30,523 44,926 6,279,849 7,185,813 2,140,115 9,325,928 At 1 January 2019 (audited) 1,154,511 14,044 57,235 (152,970) 30,523 43,925 5,936,989 7,084,257 2,096,110 9,180,367 Profit for the period - - - - - - 125,697 125,697 55,215 180,912 Exchange difference arising on translating foreign operations - subsidiaries - - - (7,538) - - - (7,538) (2,858) (10,396) - associates - - - (235) - - - (235) - (235) - joint ventures - - - (772) - - - (772) - (772) Total comprehensive (expense) income for the period - - - (8,545) - - 125,697 117,152 52,357 169,509 Partial disposal of an existing subsidiary - - - - - 1,001 - 1,001 5,098 6,099 Dividend recognised as distribution (note 9) - - - - - - (30,850) (30,850) - (30,850) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - (18,446) (18,446) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 1,154,511 14,044 57,235 (161,515) 30,523 44,926 6,031,836 7,171,560 2,135,119 9,306,679 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 27 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 NOTE HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash from operating activities 200,294 394,956 Net cash used in investing activities Placement of short-term bank - deposits (200,652) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (95,275) (89,088) Cash outflow on deemed - disposal of subsidiaries 16 (31,645) Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (14,288) (143) Payment for development costs incurred in respect of investment properties (6,589) (13,208) Placement of pledged bank deposits (2,767) (33,854) Withdrawal of short-term bank - deposits 122,029 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 741 37 Withdrawal of pledged bank - deposits 6,133 Other investing cash flows 7,700 10,822 (220,746) (119,301) 28 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 NOTE HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash used in financing activities Repayments of lease liabilities (14,204) (12,751) Dividend paid - (30,762) Dividend paid to non-controlling - interests of a subsidiary (18,446) Other financing cash flows (35,742) (52,671) (49,946) (114,630) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (70,398) 161,025 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 1,271,556 958,628 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 9,327 2,464 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June, represented by bank balances and cash 1,210,485 1,122,117 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 29 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 that is included in these condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows: The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. 30 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis except for certain properties and financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate. Other than additional accounting policies resulting from application of amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are the same as those presented in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Application of amendments to HKFRSs In the current interim period, the Group has applied the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA, for the first time, which are mandatorily effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements: Amendments to HKAS 1 Definition of Material and HKAS 8 Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to HKFRS 9, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Except as described below, the application of the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 31 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

2.1 Impacts of application on Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 "Definition of Material"

The amendments provide a new definition of material that states "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments also clarify that materiality depends on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole.

The application of the amendments in the current period had no impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements. Changes in presentation and disclosures on the application of the amendments, if any, will be reflected on the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2020. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Group determines its operating and reportable segments based on the internal reports reviewed by the President, the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") of the Group, that are used to make strategic decisions. There are 8 operating and reportable segments, namely Hi-Tech Manufacturing Business (including plastic products, liquid crystal display, printed circuit boards, intelligent chargers and industrial property investment) and Aerospace Service (including property investment in Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza, Internet of Things and Cross-bordere-commerce) which represent the major industries in which the Group is engaged.

Other business mainly represents income and expenses relating to certain investment properties and other services. None of these segments met the quantitative thresholds for the reportable segments in both current and prior period. Accordingly, these were grouped in "Others Business". 32 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (a)(i) An analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating and reportable segments is as follows: For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Revenue Inter- External segment Segment sales sales Total results HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Hi-Tech Manufacturing Business Plastic products 420,358 18,168 438,526 8,283 Liquid crystal display 302,949 803 303,752 22,317 Printed circuit boards 435,830 - 435,830 34,371 Intelligent chargers 131,847 977 132,824 3,128 Industrial property investment 6,523 11,095 17,618 (4,284) 1,297,507 31,043 1,328,550 63,815 Aerospace Service Property investment in Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza 204,443 2,318 206,761 117,289 Internet of Things (Note) 149 - 149 (109) Cross-bordere-commerce (Note) - - - (432) 204,592 2,318 206,910 116,748 Operating and reportable segment total 1,502,099 33,361 1,535,460 180,563 Elimination - (33,361) (33,361) - Other Business 4,618 - 4,618 1,887 1,506,717 - 1,506,717 182,450 Unallocated corporate income 11,339 Unallocated corporate expenses (62,860) Share of results of associates 130,929 6,081 Share of results of joint ventures 6,519 Finance costs (35,742) Gain on deemed disposal of subsidiaries 54,075 Profit before taxation 161,862 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 33 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (a)(i) An analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating and reportable segments is as follows: (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Revenue Inter- External segment Segment sales sales Total results HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Hi-Tech Manufacturing Business Plastic products 523,271 23,222 546,493 18,697 Liquid crystal display 332,764 - 332,764 28,010 Printed circuit boards 370,628 - 370,628 7,617 Intelligent chargers 185,621 838 186,459 4,989 Industrial property investment 6,862 10,633 17,495 28,943 1,419,146 34,693 1,453,839 88,256 Aerospace Service Property investment in Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza 213,987 2,918 216,905 233,012 Internet of Things (Note) 2 - 2 (4,293) Cross-bordere-commerce (Note) 4,014 - 4,014 (6,053) 218,003 2,918 220,921 222,666 Operating and reportable segment total 1,637,149 37,611 1,674,760 310,922 Elimination - (37,611) (37,611) - Other Business 11,671 - 11,671 12,019 1,648,820 - 1,648,820 322,941 Unallocated corporate income 13,704 Unallocated corporate expenses (61,046) 275,599 Share of results of associates 1,185 Share of results of joint ventures (1,970) Finance costs (37,829) Profit before taxation 236,985 34 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (a)(i) An analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating and reportable segments is as follows: (continued) Note: The Internet of Things service and Cross-bordere-commerce are held by Aerospace Digitnexus Information Technology (Shenzhen) Limited ("Digitnexus"), which became an associate of the Group as a result of deemed disposal during the current period as detailed in note 16. The CODM continuously reviews these segments information for the purpose of resource allocation and performance assessment. The result of operation upon the deemed disposal is included in share of results of associates. Segment results represent the profit earned/loss incurred by each segment without allocations of interest income, changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, gain on deemed disposal of subsidiaries, share of results of joint ventures and associates, interest expenses and other corporate income and corporate expenses. Inter-segment sales are charged at cost-plus basis. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 35 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (a)(ii) Disaggregation of revenue For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Timing of revenue recognition A point in time Over time Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Manufacturing of goods (Note) 1,290,985 - 1,290,985 Property management fee - 40,872 40,872 Logistic services - 149 149 Others 2,550 - 2,550 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,293,535 41,021 1,334,556 Leases 172,161 Total revenue 1,506,717 36 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (a)(ii) Disaggregation of revenue (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Timing of revenue recognition A point in time Over time Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Manufacturing of goods (Note) 1,412,284 - 1,412,284 Property management fee - 43,913 43,913 Logistic services - 4,014 4,014 Others 10,018 - 10,018 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,422,302 47,927 1,470,229 Leases 178,591 Total revenue 1,648,820 Note: Manufacturing of goods represents external sales of plastic products, liquid crystal display, printed circuit boards and intelligent chargers as detailed in above segment information. Geographical information Revenue from external customers based on the location of operation for the six months ended 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Hong Kong 730,696 852,352 People's Republic of China (The "PRC") 603,860 617,877 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,334,556 1,470,229 Leases 172,161 178,591 Total revenue 1,506,717 1,648,820 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 37 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating and reportable segments: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets Hi-Tech Manufacturing Business Plastic products 841,659 926,490 Liquid crystal display 421,375 439,071 Printed circuit boards 984,110 999,648 Intelligent chargers 196,198 208,414 Industrial property investment 363,533 349,320 2,806,875 2,922,943 Aerospace Service Property investment in Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza 9,099,802 9,250,024 Internet of Things - 311 Cross-bordere-commerce - 295 9,099,802 9,250,630 Total assets for reportable segments 11,906,677 12,173,573 Other Business 94,633 98,328 Interests in associates 208,851 199,546 Interests in joint ventures 693,255 697,923 Unallocated assets 1,489,462 1,535,901 Consolidated assets 14,392,878 14,705,271 38 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating and reportable segments: (continued) 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment liabilities Hi-Tech Manufacturing Business Plastic products 290,092 343,544 Liquid crystal display 115,811 113,094 Printed circuit boards 297,647 294,083 Intelligent chargers 82,155 90,753 Industrial property investment 6,256 6,001 791,961 847,475 Aerospace Service Property investment in Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza 86,175 105,271 Internet of Things - 1,209 Cross-bordere-commerce - 23,246 86,175 129,726 Total liabilities for reportable segments 878,136 977,201 Unallocated liabilities 4,188,814 4,347,084 Consolidated liabilities 5,066,950 5,324,285 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 39 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating and reportable segments: (continued)

For the purposes of monitoring segment performances and allocating resources between segments: all assets are allocated to operating and reportable segments other than bank balances and cash, pledged bank deposits, short-term bank deposits, amount due from a related party, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, interests in joint ventures, interests in associates and the other unallocated assets; and

short-term bank deposits, amount due from a related party, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, interests in joint ventures, interests in associates and the other unallocated assets; and all liabilities are allocated to operating and reportable segments other than taxation payable, deferred taxation, other loan, loan from a controlling shareholder, loan from a related party and the other unallocated liabilities. 40 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 4. OTHER INCOME AND OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES Six months ended 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 The Group's other income comprises: Bank interest income 9,721 5,355 Sales of scrap materials 8,631 4,554 The Group's other gains and losses comprise: Net gain from change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,112 2,559 Net exchange (loss) gain (6,284) 366 5. FINANCE COSTS Six months ended 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Interest on: Loans from related parties (Note 19(a)) 33,332 34,775 Lease liabilities 2,410 3,054 35,742 37,829 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 41 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 6. PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION Six months ended 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit before taxation has been arrived at after charging: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 82,962 84,094 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 16,123 16,294 7. TAXATION Six months ended 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current tax Hong Kong Profits Tax (Note (i)) 3,941 5,248 PRC Enterprise Income Tax (Note (ii)) 27,642 6,520 31,583 11,768 Deferred tax (credit) charge (16,915) 44,305 14,668 56,073 42 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 7. TAXATION (continued) Notes: HONG KONG PROFIT TAX

On 21 March 2018, the Hong Kong Legislative Council passed The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (No. 7) Bill 2017 (the "Bill") which introduces the two-tiered profits tax rates regime. The Bill was signed into law on 28 March 2018 and was gazetted on the following day. Under the two-tiered profits tax rates regime, the first HK$2 million of profits of the qualifying group entity will be taxed at 8.25%, and profits above HK$2 million will be taxed at 16.5%. The profits of group entities in Hong Kong not qualifying for the two-tiered profits tax rates regime will continue to be taxed at a flat rate of 16.5%. Accordingly, the Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 8.25% on the first HK$2 million of the estimated assessable profits for the qualifying group entity and at 16.5% on the estimated assessable profits above HK$2 million. PRC ENTERPRISE INCOME TAX

Under the Law of the PRC on Enterprise Income Tax (the "EIT Law") and Implementation Regulation of the EIT Law, the tax rate of the PRC subsidiaries is 25%. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, certain subsidiaries of the Group operating in the PRC are eligible as High and New Technology Enterprise till the dates ranging from 9 November 2020 to 2 December 2022 and the income tax rate of these subsidiaries is 15%.

According to relevant laws and regulations promulgated by the State Tax Bureau of the PRC that was effective from 2008 onwards, enterprise engaging in research and development activities are entitled to claim 175% of their research and development expenses so incurred as tax deductible expenses when determining their assessable profits for that year. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 43 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 8. EARNINGS PER SHARE The calculation of the basic earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data: Six months ended 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Earnings Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the Company for the purpose of basic earnings per share 116,472 125,697 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 '000 '000 Number of shares Number of ordinary shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share 3,085,022 3,085,022 No diluted earnings per share is presented as there were no potential dilutive shares in issue for both periods. 9. DIVIDEND 2019 final dividend of HK2 cents (1.1.2019 to 30.6.2019: 2018 final dividend of HK1 cent) per share amounting to HK$61,700,000 (1.1.2019 to 30.6.2019: HK$30,850,000) was declared by the Company during the period. The directors of the Company do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for both interim period. 44 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 10. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROPERTIES During the current interim period, the Group disposed of certain plant and machinery with an aggregate carrying amount of HK$544,000 (1.1.2019 to 30.6.2019: HK$108,000) for cash proceeds of HK$741,000 (1.1.2019 to 30.6.2019: HK$37,000), resulting in a gain on disposal of HK$187,000 (1.1.2019 to 30.6.2019: loss on disposal of HK$71,000). In addition, during the period, the Group spent approximately HK$69,237,000 (1.1.2019 to 30.6.2019: HK$58,908,000) on acquisition of property, plant and equipment. The fair values of the Group's investment properties at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 have been arrived on the basis of valuations carried out on that date by Jones Lang LaSalle Limited ("Jones Lang") for properties situated in Hong Kong and Knight Frank Petty Limited ("Knight Frank") for properties situated in the PRC. Jones Lang and Knight Frank are independent qualified professional valuers not connected with the Group and are members of the Institute of Valuers. The valuation of i n v e s t m e n t p r o p e r t i e s o f H K $ 8 , 8 8 5 , 3 3 7 , 0 0 0 ( 3 1 . 1 2 . 2 0 1 9 : HK$9,110,037,000) was arrived at by reference to market evidence of transaction prices for similar properties and/or by capitalisation of income potential of similar properties. The resulting decrease in fair value of investment properties of HK$68,417,000 (1.1.2019 to 30.6.2019: increase of HK$74,215,000) has been recognised directly in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 45 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 11. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND LONG-TERM ASSETS The Group allows an average credit period of 30-120 days to its trade receivables arising from contracts with customers. The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables arising from contracts with customers, net of allowance for credit losses presented based on invoice date, at the end of the reporting period: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 90 days 749,980 851,223 Between 91-180 days 25,396 113,296 Between 181-365 days - 4,204 775,376 968,723 Included in the Group's trade receivables arising from contracts with customers is bills received amounting to HK$135,601,000 (31.12.2019: HK$166,131,000) which are held by the Group for future settlement of trade receivables. All bills received by the Group are with a maturity period of less than one year. The Group's rental income is based on effective accrued rentals after taking into account of rent free period and progressive rentals which are recorded as unbilled rental receivables. Rental receivables are invoiced to tenants on a monthly basis after the rent free period and are due for settlement upon the issuance of invoices. 46 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 11. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND LONG-TERM ASSETS (continued) Rental receivables of the Group HK$599,721,000 (31.12.2019: HK$547,660,000) include billed rental receivables of HK$69,322,000 (31.12.2019: HK$27,555,000) and unbilled rental receivables of HK$530,399,000 (31.12.2019: HK$520,105,000). The following is an aged analysis of billed rental receivables, net of allowance for credit losses, presented based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 90 days 32,856 12,348 Between 91-180 days 36,466 15,207 69,322 27,555 Included in the Group's rental receivables as at 30 June 2020 are accrued rental income of HK$448,544,000 (31.12.2019: HK$384,675,000) that are expected to be realised after twelve months after the reporting period and are presented as non-current assets under long term assets. Included in the Group's other receivables at 30 June 2020 is value-added tax recoverable of HK$49,451,000 (31.12.2019: HK$45,881,000). 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 47 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 IMPAIRMENT ASSESSMENT ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AND OTHER ITEMS SUBJECT TO EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS MODEL ("ECL")

The basis of determining the inputs and assumptions and the estimation techniques used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

During the current interim period, the Group recognised additional impairment losses on financial assets and other items subject to ECL for the specific loss allowance due to the delay payment from these debtors. SHORT-TERM BANK DEPOSITS

At 30 June 2020, short-term bank deposits with original maturity more than three months carry a fixed interest ranging from 0.13% to 2.30% per annum (31.12.2019: ranging from 2.05% to 3.37%). 48 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 14. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade payables 444,116 474,406 Accrued charges 148,790 190,949 Security deposits from tenants 26,319 29,475 Other payables 463,858 553,503 1,083,083 1,248,333 Other payables included an amount of HK$54,000,000 (31.12.2019: HK$54,000,000) received from a third party on behalf of China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation ("CASC"), a controlling shareholder of the Company. The following is an aged analysis of trade payables based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 90 days 416,603 427,820 Between 91-180 days 10,226 1,521 Between 181-365 days 3,953 35,658 Over 1 year 13,334 9,407 444,116 474,406 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 49 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 15. SHARE CAPITAL 30.6.2020 & 31.12.2019 HK$'000 Issued and fully paid: - 3,085,022,000 ordinary shares with no par value 1,154,511 16. DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES During the current interim period, the Group entered into a capital increment agreement with several existing shareholders and strategic investors in which the registered capital of 航天數聯信息技術（深圳）有限 公司 ("Digitnexus") would be increased from approximately HK$57,216,000 to approximately HK$128,460,000. The strategic investors agreed to subscribe for registered capital of HK$71,244,000 while the existing shareholders of Digitnexus have not made additional contribution. The transaction was completed on 20 April 2020, on which the Group lost control of Digitnexus. The equity interest held by the Group in Digitnexus decreased from 72.13% to 32.13%. Digitnexus ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company and since the operation of Digitnexus is insignificant to the Group, no discontinued operation for the period ended 30 June 2020 is presented. Digitnexus became an associate of the Company as the Group was regard as having significant influence over Digitnexus, and is accounted for in the condensed consolidated financial statements using equity-accounting method since the date of completion. 50 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 16. DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES (continued) The major classes of assets and liabilities of Digitnexus as at the date of disposal are as follows: HK$'000 Bank balances and cash 31,645 Trade and other payables (14,034) Others 641 Net assets disposed of 18,252 Gain on disposal Fair value of the equity interest retained in Digitnexus 6,761 Net assets disposed of (18,252) Non-controlling interests (11,738) Contribution from new investors 71,244 Reclassification of cumulative translation reserve upon deemed disposal of Digitnexus to profit or loss 6,060 54,075 Cash outflow arising on disposal Bank balances and cash disposed of 31,645 The disposal of Digitnexus did not contribute significantly to the Group's cash flows or operating results. 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 51 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 17. COMMITMENTS 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Capital expenditure contracted for but not provided in the condensed consolidated financial statements in respect of: - acquisition of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 156,221 16,284 18. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis Some of the Group's financial assets are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The fair value of the financial assets with standard terms and conditions and traded in active liquid markets is determined with reference to quoted market bid prices. At 30 June 2020, the Group's financial assets at fair value through profit or loss which are stated at fair value represent equity securities listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited amounting to HK$6,899,000 (31.12.2019: HK$5,787,000). The classification of the Group's financial assets (i.e. financial assets at fair value through profit or loss) at 30 June 2020 using the fair value hierarchy is Level 1. Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active market for identical assets or liabilities. The directors of the Company consider that the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities recorded at amortised cost in the condensed consolidated financial statements approximate their fair values. 52 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 19. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS In addition to the transactions and balances disclosed in note 14 and in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, the Group entered into the following significant related party transactions: The Group operates in an economic environment currently predominated by enterprises directly or indirectly owned or controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government (hereinafter collectively referred to as "government-related entities"). The Company's substantial shareholder with significant influence over the Group, CASC, is a state-owned enterprise under the direct supervision of the State Council of the PRC. During the period, except as disclosed below, the Group did not have any individually significant transactions with government-related entities in its ordinary and usual course of business. Transactions with the CASC and its subsidiaries During the year ended 31 December 2013, the Group entered into a long-term loan agreement with CASC for an amount of RMB500,000,000 for a period of five years from the first drawdown date. The loan has been renewed during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and is unsecured, bears a fixed interest at 5% per annum and is repayable in March 2023. As a t 30 J u n e 2020, t h e G r o u p h a s d r a w n d o w n R M B 5 0 0 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 ( e q u i v a l e n t t o a p p r o x i m a t e l y HK$547,645,000) (31.12.2019: RMB500,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$557,414,000)). The interest incurred to CASC during the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB12,639,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$13,935,000) (1.1.2019 to 30.6.2019: RMB12,569,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$14,490,000)). 2020 Interim Report China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 53 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 19. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued) Transactions with the CASC and its subsidiaries (continued) During the year ended 31 December 2016, the Group entered into a facility ("Facility") with Aerospace Science & Technology Finance Company Limited ("Aerospace Finance"), for advances up to RMB1,300,000,000 for a period of 12 years from the first drawdown date. The property ownership certificates of a portion of Shenzhen Aerospace Science & Technology Plaza with a valuation amount of approximately RMB1,900,000,000 are mortgaged in favour of Aerospace Finance by Shenzhen Aerospace Technology Investment Company Limited. As at 30 June 2020, the Group has drawn down RMB789,100,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$864,294,000) (31.12.2019: R M B 7 8 9 , 1 0 0 , 0 0 0 ( e q u i v a l e n t t o a p p r o x i m a t e l y HK$879,710,000)). Such loan carries a variable interest rate of 4.4% per annum and the interest paid to loans drawn from the Facility during the period ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB17,593,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$19,397,000 (1.1.2019 to 30.6.2019: RMB17,496,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$20,171,000)). Transactions/balances with other government-related entities in the PRC

Apart from the transactions with CASC Group which have been disclosed above, the Group also conducts business with other government-related entities.

The Group has certain deposits placements, borrowings and other general banking facilities, with certain banks which are government-related entities in its ordinary course of business. Other than the substantial amount of bank balances, the facility with these banks and certain sales transactions, remaining transactions with other government-related entities are individually insignificant. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the emoluments of key management personnel were HK$1,594,000 (1.1.2019 to 30.6.2019: HK$1,655,000). 54 China Aerospace International Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Report Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 20. PLEDGE OF OR RESTRICTION ON ASSETS As at 30 June 2020, bank deposits of HK$43,298,000 (31.12.2019: HK$41,272,000) and bills receivables of HK$121,994,000 (31.12.2019: HK$136,106,000) and investment properties of approximately HK$2,081,051,000 (31.12.2019: HK$2,120,963,000) were pledged to banks and Aerospace Finance to secure general banking facilities granted to the Group. Restriction on assets In addition, lease liabilities of HK $92,901,000 (31.12.2019: HK$109,225,000) are recognised with related right-of-use assets of HK$88,822,000 (31.12.2019: HK$106,139,000) as at 30 June 2020. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants other than the security interests in the leased assets that are held by the lessor and the relevant leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CASIL - China Aerospace International Holdings Limited published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:04:04 UTC 0 All news about CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 12:05a CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : Interim Report 2020 PU 07/30 CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Subscription of Equity Interest in New Business PU 02/02 CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movements in.. PU 2019 CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : Change of Directorship and President PU 2019 CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : List of Directors and their Role and Function PU 2019 CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : Inside Information PU 2017 CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in .. PU 2017 CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : Inside Information PU 2017 CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in .. PU 2017 CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in .. PU Financials HKD USD Sales 2019 3 451 M 445 M 445 M Net income 2019 338 M 43,7 M 43,7 M Net Debt 2019 154 M 19,8 M 19,8 M P/E ratio 2019 4,42x Yield 2019 4,12% Capitalization 1 404 M 181 M 181 M EV / Sales 2018 0,54x EV / Sales 2019 0,48x Nbr of Employees 6 840 Free-Float 61,6% Chart CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Xue Sheng Jin President & Executive Director Mei Xuan Liu Chairman Zhen Bang Luo Independent Non-Executive Director Sau Fan Sylvia Leung Independent Non-Executive Director Xiao Jun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.19% 181 ATLAS COPCO AB 10.25% 54 683 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 14.02% 42 292 FANUC CORPORATION 1.65% 38 097 SMC CORPORATION 13.52% 35 998 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 2.73% 26 989