China Aerospace International : Establishment of Environmental, Social and Governance Committee

CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國航天國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 31)

ESTABLISHMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL

AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that an Environmental, Social and Governance Committee (the "ESG Committee") has been formed with effect from 30 March 2021.

The Board also announces that, Mr Zhou Limin, Mr Luo Zhenbang and Mr Hua Chongzhi have been appointed as members of the ESG Committee and that Mr Zhou Limin has been appointed as the Chairman of the ESG Committee, with effect from 30 March 2021. The terms of reference of the ESG Committee can be downloaded for reference on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.casil-group.com) respectively.

By order of the Board

Zhou Limin

Chairman & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 March 2021

At the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises:

Independent Non-ExecutiveExecutive Directors Non-Executive DirectorsDirectors