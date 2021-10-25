Log in
    1848   KYG211241057

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1848)
China Aircraft Leasing : CALC (1848.HK) Appoints Nigel Goldsworthy as Group General Counsel

10/25/2021 | 05:34am EDT
CALC (1848.HK) Appoints Nigel Goldsworthy as Group General Counsel

Hong Kong -25 October 2021 - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ("CALC" or the "Company", HKSE stock code: 01848; together with subsidiaries, the "Group") a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Nigel Goldsworthy as Group General Counsel, Legal & Contracts Management while Mr Niel Liebenberg will remain with the Company as Principal Consultant with effect from 25 Oct 2021.

Mr Nigel Goldsworthy, Group General Counsel, Legal & Contracts Management

As a highly recognized legal professional with over 30 years of extensive experiences in multicultural settings and various sectors including aviation, asset finance and leasing, Nigel has accumulated a robust track record in leading best-in-class legal functions in complex global business operations. In his new role, Nigel will provide strategic legal counsel to senior management of the Group, overseeing the Group's legal functions, and heading the Legal & Contracts Management team to enrich the Group's legal and contracts management framework, and is responsible for all legal and contractual matters in CALC's global businesses.

Nigel was previously the Chief Legal Officer at Stellwagen Group and has significant experience in financing and leasing practices. Before joining Stellwagen Group, he spent over a decade with Rolls-Royce PLC including as Group Company Secretary and Head of Legal, as well as an earlier role as General Counsel and Company Secretary of Rolls-Royce Capital Limited and of the engine leasing unit Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance Limited. Before this, he spent over 15 years in private practice with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Hogan Lovells where he was a partner in the aircraft aviation team.

Commenting on the appointment of Nigel, Mr. Mike Poon, Chief Executive Officer of CALC, said, "We welcome Nigel to the CALC family. Nigel is a top-notch legal expert with deep understandings in aviation finance and leasing. With his extensive experiences and expertise, Nigel's new role as our Group General Counsel will be a valuable addition to the CALC team, strengthening our overall legal framework and facilitating expansion of our full value chain capabilities and global presence.

Mr. Goldsworthy said, "I feel honoured to become a CALC team member. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at CALC and to help reinforce and prepare the CALC Group for the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Disclaimer

CALC - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
