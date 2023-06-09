Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1848   KYG211241057

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1848)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:30 2023-06-09 am EDT
4.290 HKD   -0.69%
03:58aChina Aircraft Leasing : CALC (1848.HK) Delivers First of Three New A321neo to Xiamen Air Unleashing a New Chapter in Fleet Cooperation
PU
06/06CALC (1848.HK)'s subsidiary CALC (TJ) completes first low-carbon transition corporate bond issue in 2023, recording subscription application of nearly 3 times
PR
06/02China Aircraft Leasing Unit Issues 1.5 Billion Yuan of Three-Year Bonds
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Aircraft Leasing : CALC (1848.HK) Delivers First of Three New A321neo to Xiamen Air Unleashing a New Chapter in Fleet Cooperation

06/09/2023 | 03:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

09

Jun

2023

CALC (1848.HK) Delivers First of Three New A321neo to Xiamen Air Unleashing a New Chapter in Fleet Cooperation

Hong Kong, China, 9 June 2023 - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ("CALC" or the "Company", HKSE stock code: 01848), a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, is pleased to announce the delivery of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft to Xiamen Airlines ("Xiamen Air") on June 8th, local time in Hamburg Germany, marking a new chapter in CALC's fleet cooperation with the industry-leading airline.

This delivery is the first of the three new aircraft for lease to Xiamen Air and is part of CALC's order book with Airbus. The rest aircraft are expected to deliver between 2023 and 2024. The A321neo serves as the largest member of Airbus' single-aisle A320 family aircraft, which delivers superior fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, making it an ideal choice for airlines seeking to optimize their fleet portfolio.

"We thank Xiamen Air for their trust in CALC, and we are delighted to deliver our first A321neo to Xiamen Air as one of our longstanding customers with a prominent management model and strong profitability. Riding on the accelerating market recovery, airlines are seeking larger narrow-body new technology aircraft with greater capacity and more flexible seating options to provide passengers with the best travel experience possible. This continues to reflect our disciplined investment in popular and in-demand aircraft and is expected to play a positive role in boosting the growth of Xiamen Air. CALC will continue to strongly support our airline clients by offering our professional full value chain services as always," said Mike Poon, Executive Director and CEO of CALC.

CALC has pioneered mid-aged to end-of-life aircraft solutions in the domestic Chinese market, seeking to turn the need to retire and dispose of obsolete aircraft in the country into proactive fleet upgrade solutions for airlines, thereby adding value to aircraft assets. The partnership between CALC and Xiamen Air can date back to the year 2017 when CALC successfully assisted the airlines to retire six old B737-700 aircraft and completed the recycling and disposal afterward.

Share to:

Attachments

Disclaimer

CALC - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 07:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:58aChina Aircraft Leasing : CALC (1848.HK) Delivers First of Three New A321neo to Xiamen Air ..
PU
06/06CALC (1848.HK)'s subsidiary CALC (TJ) completes first low-carbon transition corporate b..
PR
06/02China Aircraft Leasing Unit Issues 1.5 Billion Yuan of Three-Year Bonds
MT
06/02China Aircraft Leasing : CALC (1848.HK)'s subsidiary CALC (TJ) completes first low-carbon ..
PU
05/31China Aircraft Leasing : CALC (TJ) Receives AAA Ratings from Major Chinese Credit Rating A..
PU
05/26China Aircraft Leasing : Yang Liu, Director of administrative committee of Tianjin Dongjia..
PU
05/16China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited Announces Change of Composition of Board ..
CI
05/16China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited Approves to Declare A Final Dividend for ..
CI
05/01China Aircraft Leasing Subsidiary Registers 100 Million Yuan in Q1 Net Profit
MT
04/28Esg Series | Calc X Wwf-hk : Clearing the "plant killer" Mikania, maintaining the ecologic..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 049 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2023 670 M 85,5 M 85,5 M
Net Debt 2023 42 901 M 5 475 M 5 475 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,78x
Yield 2023 9,38%
Capitalization 3 216 M 410 M 410 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,13x
EV / Sales 2024 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,32 HKD
Average target price 6,50 HKD
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho Man Poon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chung Tat Mok Co-Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Guo Hui Li Co-CFO, Secretary & Chief Strategy Officer
Ming Ao Zhang Chairman
Richard Wall Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.23%410
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-3.91%5 544
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION14.04%4 499
GATX CORPORATION18.58%4 457
FTAI AVIATION LTD.71.85%2 934
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.19.14%2 215
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer