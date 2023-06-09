China Aircraft Leasing : CALC (1848.HK) Delivers First of Three New A321neo to Xiamen Air Unleashing a New Chapter in Fleet Cooperation

Hong Kong, China, 9 June 2023 - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ("CALC" or the "Company", HKSE stock code: 01848), a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, is pleased to announce the delivery of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft to Xiamen Airlines ("Xiamen Air") on June 8th, local time in Hamburg Germany, marking a new chapter in CALC's fleet cooperation with the industry-leading airline.

This delivery is the first of the three new aircraft for lease to Xiamen Air and is part of CALC's order book with Airbus. The rest aircraft are expected to deliver between 2023 and 2024. The A321neo serves as the largest member of Airbus' single-aisle A320 family aircraft, which delivers superior fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, making it an ideal choice for airlines seeking to optimize their fleet portfolio.

"We thank Xiamen Air for their trust in CALC, and we are delighted to deliver our first A321neo to Xiamen Air as one of our longstanding customers with a prominent management model and strong profitability. Riding on the accelerating market recovery, airlines are seeking larger narrow-body new technology aircraft with greater capacity and more flexible seating options to provide passengers with the best travel experience possible. This continues to reflect our disciplined investment in popular and in-demand aircraft and is expected to play a positive role in boosting the growth of Xiamen Air. CALC will continue to strongly support our airline clients by offering our professional full value chain services as always," said Mike Poon, Executive Director and CEO of CALC.

CALC has pioneered mid-aged to end-of-life aircraft solutions in the domestic Chinese market, seeking to turn the need to retire and dispose of obsolete aircraft in the country into proactive fleet upgrade solutions for airlines, thereby adding value to aircraft assets. The partnership between CALC and Xiamen Air can date back to the year 2017 when CALC successfully assisted the airlines to retire six old B737-700 aircraft and completed the recycling and disposal afterward.