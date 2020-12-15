Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited    1848   KYG211241057

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1848)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Aircraft Leasing : CALC Group Welcomes First Boeing 777-300ER airframe to Tupelo for Disassembly

12/15/2020 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong, 25 November 2020 - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ('CALC' or the 'Company', HKSE stock code: 01848), a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, is pleased to announce that, its global aviation asset management arm Universal Asset Management, Inc. (UAM) has taken delivery of its first Boeing 777-300ER airframe for disassembly. This 2008-vintage airframe was previously operated by Jet Airways and will be disassembled at UAM's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, MS.

UAM has a long and successful history in Boeing 777 disassemblies and component trading having disassembled the first ever Boeing 777 in 2006 which was previously operated by Varig Brazil. With this airframe, UAM is strategically well positioned to support all 777 operators worldwide, especially those who operate the -300ER and -200LR platforms.

Disclaimer

CALC - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 21:18:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:19pCHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : CALC Group Welcomes First Boeing 777-300ER airframe to ..
PU
11/18China Aircraft Leasing Group's Unit to Sell Aircraft to Longjiang Airlines
MT
11/18China Strategic Holdings Sells More China Aircraft Leasing Bonds
MT
11/18China Strategic Holdings Sells More China Aircraft Leasing Bonds
MT
11/10China Aircraft Leasing Jumps 4% on Sale of $35 Million Bonds
MT
11/08China Aircraft Leasing to Issue $70 Million Worth of Bonds to a Subscriber
MT
09/18CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
09/18CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
09/16CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : Scrip dividend scheme in relation to the 2020 interim d..
PU
09/11CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : Scrip dividend scheme in relation to the interim divide..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 765 M 486 M 486 M
Net income 2020 967 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2020 34 552 M 4 458 M 4 458 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,79x
Yield 2020 8,59%
Capitalization 4 810 M 620 M 621 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,03 HKD
Last Close Price 6,68 HKD
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ho Man Poon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wei Zhao Chairman
Yu Ping Tang Chief Operating Officer
Chung Tat Mok Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Patrick Trant Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.42%629
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION24.96%8 589
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-18.61%5 909
GATX CORPORATION2.60%2 910
GRENKE AG-59.89%2 088
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC16.79%1 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ