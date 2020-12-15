China Aircraft Leasing : CALC Group Welcomes First Boeing 777-300ER airframe to Tupelo for Disassembly

Hong Kong, 25 November 2020 - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ('CALC' or the 'Company', HKSE stock code: 01848), a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, is pleased to announce that, its global aviation asset management arm Universal Asset Management, Inc. (UAM) has taken delivery of its first Boeing 777-300ER airframe for disassembly. This 2008-vintage airframe was previously operated by Jet Airways and will be disassembled at UAM's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, MS.

UAM has a long and successful history in Boeing 777 disassemblies and component trading having disassembled the first ever Boeing 777 in 2006 which was previously operated by Varig Brazil. With this airframe, UAM is strategically well positioned to support all 777 operators worldwide, especially those who operate the -300ER and -200LR platforms.