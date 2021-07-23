China Aircraft Leasing : CALC adds three Airbus A330 to its fleet

Hong Kong, 23 July 2021 - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ('CALC' or the 'Company', HKSE stock code: 01848; together with subsidiaries, the 'Group'), a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, has recently added three Airbus 330-300 aircraft to its fleet through a sale-and-leaseback transaction. These middle-aged aircraft had been delivered in June. As of June 30, 2021, the Group's fleet comprised a total of 129 aircraft, including 104 owned and 25 managed aircraft.

The three aircraft will be handed over to the Group's affiliate China Aviation Aftermarket Holdings after the expiry of their leases. With its professional one-stop aircraft asset management capabilities for middle and old age aircraft, CALC will explore freighter conversion business to extend service lives and maximize asset values.

Ms. Winnie Liu, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of CALC, said: 'We have witnessed increasing demand for diversified solutions for new and old aircraft from the world's first-tier airlines during the pandemic. CALC will continue to utilize its professional one-stop aircraft fleet services to render support to our airline clients. CALC has achieved, through these transactions, growth for its own fleet and improvements in cashflows for the airline clients, helping them replenish their transportation capacities and optimize aircraft portfolios in their fleets as the market gradually recovers to meet their needs during different periods.'

CALC is the first domestic lessor in China to establish a foothold in solutions for old aircraft, and is committed to transforming the passive demand for disposal of old aircraft in the market into active participation in fleet upgrade for airlines to enhance value of aircraft assets. The A330 is one of the wide-body models popular among airlines, and there is growing demand for freighter conversion. Tapping opportunities afforded by rapid development of cargo market after the pandemic, the Group plans to accelerate its pace in exploring development of the freighter conversion business.