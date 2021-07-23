Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1848   KYG211241057

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1848)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Aircraft Leasing : CALC adds three Airbus A330 to its fleet

07/23/2021 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23

Jul

2021

CALC adds three Airbus A330 to its fleet

Hong Kong, 23 July 2021 - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ('CALC' or the 'Company', HKSE stock code: 01848; together with subsidiaries, the 'Group'), a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, has recently added three Airbus 330-300 aircraft to its fleet through a sale-and-leaseback transaction. These middle-aged aircraft had been delivered in June. As of June 30, 2021, the Group's fleet comprised a total of 129 aircraft, including 104 owned and 25 managed aircraft.

The three aircraft will be handed over to the Group's affiliate China Aviation Aftermarket Holdings after the expiry of their leases. With its professional one-stop aircraft asset management capabilities for middle and old age aircraft, CALC will explore freighter conversion business to extend service lives and maximize asset values.

Ms. Winnie Liu, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of CALC, said: 'We have witnessed increasing demand for diversified solutions for new and old aircraft from the world's first-tier airlines during the pandemic. CALC will continue to utilize its professional one-stop aircraft fleet services to render support to our airline clients. CALC has achieved, through these transactions, growth for its own fleet and improvements in cashflows for the airline clients, helping them replenish their transportation capacities and optimize aircraft portfolios in their fleets as the market gradually recovers to meet their needs during different periods.'

CALC is the first domestic lessor in China to establish a foothold in solutions for old aircraft, and is committed to transforming the passive demand for disposal of old aircraft in the market into active participation in fleet upgrade for airlines to enhance value of aircraft assets. The A330 is one of the wide-body models popular among airlines, and there is growing demand for freighter conversion. Tapping opportunities afforded by rapid development of cargo market after the pandemic, the Group plans to accelerate its pace in exploring development of the freighter conversion business.

Share to:

Disclaimer

CALC - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:18aCHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : CALC adds three Airbus A330 to its fleet
PU
07/16CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : CALC Lists $3 Billion Borrowing Program on Hong Kong Bo..
MT
07/15CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : Notice of listing on the stock exchange of hong kong li..
PU
06/16CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : Purchase and leaseback arrangement of three aircraft
PU
06/11CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06/07CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting of th..
PU
06/06CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : Partially Redeems Its Outstanding 4.9% Bonds Due This Y..
MT
06/01CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : CALC's Beijing Office welcomes officials from the Beiji..
PU
05/28CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : CALC's Beijing Office welcomes officials from the Beiji..
PU
05/24CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 559 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2021 849 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2021 25 814 M 3 322 M 3 322 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,00x
Yield 2021 8,02%
Capitalization 4 328 M 557 M 557 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,47x
EV / Sales 2022 8,02x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,90 HKD
Average target price 7,93 HKD
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho Man Poon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chung Tat Mok Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Wei Zhao Chairman
Patrick Trant Vice President-Technical
Brendan Hoare Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.94%562
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-27.14%6 503
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-7.61%5 960
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.38%5 389
GATX CORPORATION9.61%3 202
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC30.86%2 928