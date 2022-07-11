China Aircraft Leasing : CALC places First B737-800SF Freighter Conversion Order with AEI

CALC is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) for its first AEI B737-800SF freighter conversion. The aircraft (MSN: 30516) will commence modification at the end of July and will be redelivered to CALC in October 2022. Touch labor and maintenance requirements will be accomplished by the authorized AEI Conversion Center, STAECO, located in Shandong, P.R. China.

Mr. Mike Poon, CEO of CALC, said, "We are pleased to have AEI as the partner for our first passenger-to-freighter conversion project while we are enriching our environmentally sustainable aftermarket and end-of-life solution offerings as part of our ESG initiatives. We shall develop this freighter business further as it enables us to exploit in full the utility of our aircraft assets to serve the escalating demand for cargo capacities globally and meet operators' needs via a prevalent freighter aircraft model while contributing to a greener and sustainable aviation industry.

AEI is currently the only conversion company to have ETOPS 180 approval on the 737-800 freighter conversion. Additionally, AEI can convert all 737-800 line number aircraft, including those with Split Scimitar winglets.

The AEI converted B737-800SF freighter offers a main deck payload of up to 52,700 lbs. (23,904 kg) and incorporates eleven full height 88" x 125" container positions, plus an additional position for an AEP/AEH. The conversion also incorporates new floor beams aft of the wing box, a large 86" x 137" Main Cargo Door with a single vent door system.

AEI's forward-thinking design allows for containers to be loaded into the aircraft a full 16.5" aft of the forward door jamb, ensuring ground operators have sufficient maneuvering room which minimizes potential door and aircraft strikes. Additionally, the AEI B737-800SF includes a flexible Ancra Cargo Loading System, a rigid 9g barrier, five supernumerary seats as standard, a galley, and full lavatory.