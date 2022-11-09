Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1848   KYG211241057

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1848)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-09 am EST
3.240 HKD   -2.41%
04:31aChina Aircraft Leasing : CALC signs Aircraft Leasing Ireland's Sustainability Charter
PU
10/24China Aircraft Leasing Raises $138 Million From Renminbi Bond Offering; Shares Fall 6%
MT
10/24China Aircraft Leasing : CALC (TJ) issues RMB1 billion debut low-carbon transition bond First of its kind in China's aviation market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Aircraft Leasing : CALC signs Aircraft Leasing Ireland's Sustainability Charter

11/09/2022 | 04:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

09

Nov

2022

CALC signs Aircraft Leasing Ireland's Sustainability Charter

CALC, a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, has signed Aircraft Leasing Ireland's (ALI) Sustainability Charter together with over 30 Irish-based lessors on October 27, 2022. The signatory are committed to driving forward and achieving ESG related goals and exhorting all aviation partners to join forces to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

In addition to the Sustainability Charter, other principles and goals discussed on the future of aviation include the pursuit of low-carbon technologies such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and hydrogen, the commitment to reuse and recycling, the drive for greater community engagement, and corporate ESG accountability and reporting.

Against a backdrop of the "carbon dioxide peaking and carbon neutrality" national targets, CALC has been investing in the most popular new-generation energy-saving aircraft models. It dives deep into it through the two major fully licensed domestic and overseas aircraft recycling facilities, proactively providing global customers with green fleet upgrade solutions, and promoting sustainable development for the global aviation industry.

In January 2022, CALC, as one of the initiators, collaborated with delegates of ALI members, using their influence as owners of more than half of the global fleet, jointly launched an ESG narrative "Aviation Sustainability: Our Future", aiming at developing an ESG charter for aircraft leasing and dedicating efforts to accelerate technology development in the aviation industry to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Share to:

Disclaimer

CALC - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 09:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:31aChina Aircraft Leasing : CALC signs Aircraft Leasing Ireland's Sustainability Charter
PU
10/24China Aircraft Leasing Raises $138 Million From Renminbi Bond Offering; Shares Fall 6%
MT
10/24China Aircraft Leasing : CALC (TJ) issues RMB1 billion debut low-carbon transition bond Fi..
PU
10/14China Aircraft Leasing Chairman Resigns; Successor Named
MT
10/14China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
08/24China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend for the Six Mo..
CI
08/24China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Yea..
CI
08/12China Aircraft Leasing : Date of board meeting
PU
08/08China Aircraft Leasing : CALC (TJ) announced 2022 preliminary interim results
PU
08/05China Aircraft Leasing : Summary of 2022 preliminary interim financial information of chin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 901 M 497 M 497 M
Net income 2022 263 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,40x
Yield 2022 12,3%
Capitalization 2 471 M 315 M 315 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float -
Chart CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,32 HKD
Average target price 6,30 HKD
Spread / Average Target 89,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho Man Poon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chung Tat Mok Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Ming Ao Zhang Chairman
Richard Wall Chief Technical Officer
Yu Ping Tang Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.96%315
BOC AVIATION LIMITED4.12%5 216
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-11.29%4 193
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.91%3 776
GATX CORPORATION0.59%3 692
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-30.05%1 744