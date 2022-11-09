China Aircraft Leasing : CALC signs Aircraft Leasing Ireland's Sustainability Charter

CALC, a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, has signed Aircraft Leasing Ireland's (ALI) Sustainability Charter together with over 30 Irish-based lessors on October 27, 2022. The signatory are committed to driving forward and achieving ESG related goals and exhorting all aviation partners to join forces to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

In addition to the Sustainability Charter, other principles and goals discussed on the future of aviation include the pursuit of low-carbon technologies such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and hydrogen, the commitment to reuse and recycling, the drive for greater community engagement, and corporate ESG accountability and reporting.

Against a backdrop of the "carbon dioxide peaking and carbon neutrality" national targets, CALC has been investing in the most popular new-generation energy-saving aircraft models. It dives deep into it through the two major fully licensed domestic and overseas aircraft recycling facilities, proactively providing global customers with green fleet upgrade solutions, and promoting sustainable development for the global aviation industry.

In January 2022, CALC, as one of the initiators, collaborated with delegates of ALI members, using their influence as owners of more than half of the global fleet, jointly launched an ESG narrative "Aviation Sustainability: Our Future", aiming at developing an ESG charter for aircraft leasing and dedicating efforts to accelerate technology development in the aviation industry to achieve Net Zero by 2050.