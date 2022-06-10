China Aircraft Leasing : SALE OF ONE AIRCRAFT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 國 飛 機 租 賃 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1848)
SALE OF ONE AIRCRAFT
The Board is pleased to announce that on 10 June 2022 (after trading hours), the Seller and CALC BVI entered into the Arrangement Agreement with the Purchaser, pursuant to which the Seller and CALC BVI agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase the Aircraft.
ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT
Aircraft trading with other leasing companies is in the Group's ordinary course of business to satisfy various demands of clients, which will strengthen the Group's mutual beneficiary relationships with different clients and open up more business opportunities.
Date: 10 June 2022
Parties:
the Seller, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CALC BVI;
CALC BVI, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Group is a leading full value chain aircraft solutions provider. Its scope of business includes regular operations such as aircraft leasing, purchase and leaseback, and structured financing, as well as value-added services such as fleet planning, fleet upgrade, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, aircraft disassembling and recycling, and aircraft component trading; and
the Purchaser, which is principally engaged in leasing business. To the best of the
Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the
Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company.
Assets to be sold
:
the Aircraft
Completion
:
It is estimated that completion of the Arrangement Agreement will
take place by no later than the end of December 2022.
IMPLICATIONS OF THE LISTING RULES
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Transaction (when aggregated with the Previous Transaction pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules) exceed 5% but all are below 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, the Transaction is a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity and is only subject to the disclosure requirements under Rule 14.33D of the Listing Rules.
The Board has confirmed that (1) the Company has fulfilled the criteria for a Qualified Aircraft Lessor; (2) the Transaction is entered into by the Company in its ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms; and (3) the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall (unless the context otherwise requires) have the following meanings:
"ABC Leasing"
ABC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.* (農銀金融租賃有限公司), a
company established under the laws of the PRC with limited
liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of
China Limited (中國農業銀行股份有限公司), the shares of
which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code:
601288) and the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code:
1288)
"Aircraft"
one Airbus A320neo aircraft to be sold to the Purchaser
"Arrangement
an arrangement agreement entered into between the Seller and
Agreement"
CALC BVI and the Purchaser on 10 June 2022, pursuant to
which the Seller and CALC BVI agreed to sell and the
Purchaser agreed to purchase the Aircraft
"Board"
the board of Directors
"CALC BVI"
China Aircraft Leasing Company Limited, a company
incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company
"Company"
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (中國飛機租
賃集團控股有限公司), an exempted company incorporated in
the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which
are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"connected person(s)
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Directors"
the directors of the Company
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"percentage ratios"
has the meaning ascribed to it under Rule 14.07 of the Listing
Rules
"PRC"
The People's Republic of China
"Previous Transaction"
the sale of one aircraft to the Purchaser under an arrangement
agreement dated 21 November 2021. Please refer to the
announcement of the Company dated 21 November 2021 for
details
"Purchaser"
Tianjin Haotuqi Leasing Co., Ltd.* (天津好途七租賃有限公
司), a company established under the laws of the PRC with
limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABC
Leasing
"Qualified
Aircraft
has the meaning ascribed to it under Rule 14.04(10D) of the
Leasing Activity"
Listing Rules
"Qualified
Aircraft
has the meaning ascribed to it under Rule 14.04(10E) of the
Lessor"
Listing Rules
"Seller"
ZJ Jiajing Leasing (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., a company incorporated
in the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned
subsidiary of CALC BVI
"Shareholders"
the shareholders of the Company
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Transaction"
the entering into of the Arrangement Agreement and the
transaction contemplated thereunder
* For identification purpose only
By order of the Board
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited
POON HO MAN
Executive Director and
Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 10 June 2022
As at the date of this announcement, (i) the Executive Directors are Dr. ZHAO Wei, Mr. POON Ho Man and Ms. LIU Wanting; (ii) the Non-executive Director is Mr. WANG Hongyang; and (iii) the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. FAN Yan Hok, Philip, Mr. CHEOK Albert Saychuan and Dr. TSE Hiu Tung, Sheldon.
