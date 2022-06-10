China Aircraft Leasing : SALE OF TWO AIRCRAFT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 飛 機 租 賃 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1848)

SALE OF TWO AIRCRAFT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 10 June 2022 (after trading hours), the parties entered into the Aircraft Sale and Purchase Agreements, pursuant to which the Seller agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase the Aircraft.

AIRCRAFT SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

Aircraft trading with other leasing companies under an international banking group is in the Group's ordinary course of business to satisfy various demands of clients, which will strengthen the Group's mutual beneficiary relationships with different clients and open up more business opportunities in its continuous pursuit of diversified asset management model.

Date: 10 June 2022

Parties:

the Seller, which is a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle of the Seller Guarantor; the Seller Guarantor, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Group is a leading full value chain aircraft solutions provider. Its scope of business includes regular operations such as aircraft leasing, purchase and leaseback, and structured financing, as well as value-added services such as fleet planning, fleet upgrade, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, aircraft disassembling and recycling, and aircraft component trading; the Purchaser, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Standard Chartered PLC and is principally engaged in the business of acquiring, leasing and trading of air passenger transport equipment; and

