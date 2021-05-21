China Aircraft Leasing : SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 飛 機 租 賃 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1848)

ANNOUNCEMENT

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO

THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

On 15 March 2021, it was announced that, among other things, the Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK$0.20 per Share for the year ended 31 December 2020 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on the Record Date. The Shareholders were provided with an option to receive an allotment of the Scrip Shares in lieu of cash for the 2020 Final Dividend. At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 7 May 2021, the Shareholders approved the payment of the 2020 Final Dividend as recommended by the Board.

The price of the Scrip Shares has been determined at HK$6.242 per Share. Further details of the Scrip Dividend Scheme are set out in a circular which will be sent to the Shareholders on or around 1 June 2021, together with the Election Form (if appropriate). Shareholders who wish to elect to receive an allotment of Scrip Shares, or partly in cash and partly in Scrip Shares in respect of the 2020 Final Dividend must complete, sign and return the Election Forms to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 18 June 2021. It is expected that cheques for cash dividends and / or definitive certificates for the Scrip Shares will be posted to the respective Shareholders at their own risk on Thursday, 8 July 2021.

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME

On 15 March 2021, it was announced that, among other things, the board of directors (the

"Board") of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") recommended the

payment of a final dividend of HK$0.20 per share (the "2020 Final Dividend") of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company (the "Share(s)") for the year ended 31 December 2020 to the

shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholder(s)") whose names appear on the register of

members of the Company (the "Register of Members") as at the close of business on Thursday,

20 May 2021 (the "Record Date"). The Shareholders were provided with an option to receive an

allotment of new Shares (the "Scrip Shares") in lieu of cash for the 2020 Final Dividend (the

"Scrip Dividend Scheme").

1