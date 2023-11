China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the provision of aircraft leasing services. The Company is engaged in the provision of aircraft leasing services to airline companies in Mainland China and other countries or regions in Europe and Asia. In addition, it provides aircraft solutions for aging aircraft. Its scope of business includes regular operations such as aircraft operating leasing, purchase and leaseback, and structured financing, as well as value-added services such as fleet planning, fleet replacement package deals, aircraft disassembling and component sales.

Sector Corporate Financial Services