"We are pleased that China Airlines has selected the 787 Dreamliner to modernize their world-class fleet and look forward to working with the airline to finalize the order," Boeing said in a statement.

China Airlines said earlier on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)