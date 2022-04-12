Boeing says 141 jet orders in limbo amid war in Ukraine

SEATTLE, April 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Tuesday
moved orders for 141 of its airplanes into accounting limbo due
to the war in Ukraine and international sanctions against
Russia, among other contractual issues, meaning it no longer
expects the jets to be delivered.
Boeing unveiled the adjustment to its order backlog in
monthly orders and deliveries data that also showed it had
delivered 41 jets to customers in March.
The monthly deliveries tally included 34 of its cash-cow 737
MAX single-aisle jets, two 767 freighters for FedEx Corp
and a 777 freighter for China Airlines.
The 41 March deliveries - nearly double the 22 it delivered
in February and up from 29 a year ago - reflect rebounding
travel and pandemic-driven cargo demand. Boeing said
year-to-date deliveries stood at 95 aircraft.
Deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner remained frozen due to
inspections and repairs for production flaws.
In March, Boeing booked orders for 53 planes, while
customers canceled orders for 15 jets - including three of its
787s. Net of canceled orders and swapped models, Boeing had 38
orders, it said.
For the first three months of the year, Boeing's orders rose
to 167 from 114, Boeing said. Taking out cases where customers
canceled orders or swapped models, orders stood at 145, up from
107, Boeing reported.
After adjustments for deals deemed unlikely to result in
actual delivery, net orders year to date dropped to 76 from 179,
Boeing said.
Overall, Boeing's order backlog fell to 4,231 from 4,375.
Boeing said the accounting adjustment included 141 aircraft
removed from its backlog for financial and contractual
considerations.
Most of the aircraft removed were due to the war in Ukraine,
which prompted international sanctions against Russia and ruined
Ukraine's airline industry.
The orders were mainly for Russian carriers and included 138
of Boeing's best-selling 737 MAX, and more than a dozen 777 and
787 widebody models.
Jet orders could return to the backlog if Boeing's
assessment changes.
Boeing rival Airbus SE said it delivered 142 planes
in the first quarter, up more than 13% on the year.
Airbus said it sold a total of 253 jets in the first
quarter, or a net total of 83 after cancellations.
Airbus does not publish a figure comparable to Boeing's
accounting adjustment, but industry sources said the European
planemaker also has an internal filter for screening out orders
that are unlikely to be delivered and does not place them into
its production plan.
