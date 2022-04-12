Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Airlines, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2610   TW0002610003

CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.

(2610)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-11
27.35 TWD   +2.24%
01:07pBoeing says 141 jet orders in limbo amid war in Ukraine
RE
03/29CHINA AIRLINES : Launches New Dynasty Sky Reading Service
PU
03/28CHINA AIRLINES : A321neo Makes Maiden Flight on Hong Kong Route Today and Introduction on the Songshan-Haneda Prime Business Traveler Route Planned
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing says 141 jet orders in limbo amid war in Ukraine

04/12/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft lands during an evaluation flight in Seattle

SEATTLE, April 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Tuesday moved orders for 141 of its airplanes into accounting limbo due to the war in Ukraine and international sanctions against Russia, among other contractual issues, meaning it no longer expects the jets to be delivered.

Boeing unveiled the adjustment to its order backlog in monthly orders and deliveries data that also showed it had delivered 41 jets to customers in March.

The monthly deliveries tally included 34 of its cash-cow 737 MAX single-aisle jets, two 767 freighters for FedEx Corp and a 777 freighter for China Airlines.

The 41 March deliveries - nearly double the 22 it delivered in February and up from 29 a year ago - reflect rebounding travel and pandemic-driven cargo demand. Boeing said year-to-date deliveries stood at 95 aircraft.

Deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner remained frozen due to inspections and repairs for production flaws.

In March, Boeing booked orders for 53 planes, while customers canceled orders for 15 jets - including three of its 787s. Net of canceled orders and swapped models, Boeing had 38 orders, it said.

For the first three months of the year, Boeing's orders rose to 167 from 114, Boeing said. Taking out cases where customers canceled orders or swapped models, orders stood at 145, up from 107, Boeing reported.

After adjustments for deals deemed unlikely to result in actual delivery, net orders year to date dropped to 76 from 179, Boeing said.

Overall, Boeing's order backlog fell to 4,231 from 4,375.

Boeing said the accounting adjustment included 141 aircraft removed from its backlog for financial and contractual considerations.

Most of the aircraft removed were due to the war in Ukraine, which prompted international sanctions against Russia and ruined Ukraine's airline industry.

The orders were mainly for Russian carriers and included 138 of Boeing's best-selling 737 MAX, and more than a dozen 777 and 787 widebody models.

Jet orders could return to the backlog if Boeing's assessment changes.

Boeing rival Airbus SE said it delivered 142 planes in the first quarter, up more than 13% on the year.

Airbus said it sold a total of 253 jets in the first quarter, or a net total of 83 after cancellations.

Airbus does not publish a figure comparable to Boeing's accounting adjustment, but industry sources said the European planemaker also has an internal filter for screening out orders that are unlikely to be delivered and does not place them into its production plan. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED 6.18% 5.67 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
AIRBUS SE 0.21% 104.66 Real-time Quote.-7.05%
CHINA AIRLINES, LTD. 2.24% 27.35 End-of-day quote.-0.73%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.01% 204.2 Delayed Quote.-21.08%
THE BOEING COMPANY 1.69% 178.0724 Delayed Quote.-12.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.27% 84.625 Delayed Quote.7.09%
All news about CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.
01:07pBoeing says 141 jet orders in limbo amid war in Ukraine
RE
03/29CHINA AIRLINES : Launches New Dynasty Sky Reading Service
PU
03/28CHINA AIRLINES : A321neo Makes Maiden Flight on Hong Kong Route Today and Introduction on ..
PU
03/16China Airlines' Net Profit Rockets 65 Times in 2021
MT
03/15China Airlines, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/15Taiwan's China Airlines says clogged ports to help drive surge in air freight demand
RE
03/15CHINA AIRLINES : Announcement of CAL 2021 consolidated financial statements
PU
03/15CHINA AIRLINES : CAL Board of Directors approved the issuance of domestic unsecured corpor..
PU
03/15CHINA AIRLINES : The Board of Directors resolved to distribute dividends
PU
03/11CHINA AIRLINES : Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (2022-02)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 167 B 5 751 M 5 751 M
Net income 2022 16 077 M 553 M 553 M
Net Debt 2022 45 134 M 1 553 M 1 553 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,82x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 162 B 5 589 M 5 589 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Airlines, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,35 TWD
Average target price 33,35 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shing-Hwang Kao President
Wang Wei Chief Financial Officer
Shih-Ming Lu Vice President-Information Management
Ming Hui Lai Vice President-Flight Operations
Ming-Jyh Chung Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.-0.73%5 466
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.23%24 339
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.84%17 953
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.25%17 847
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.78%15 531
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-3.11%13 771