CAL will exercise redemption rights of the 6th domestic unsecured convertible bond (code:26106) and the termination of OTC trading will be executed on 2022/03/10

Statement

1.Cause( please enter �uEarly redemption�vor�uMaturity date falls within closure period of conversion�v:Early redemption 2.Provisions of issuance and conversion terms: According to Article 18 of the Company's Procedure for the Issuance and Conversion of the 6th domestic unsecured convertible bond. 3.Bond early redemption date/ maturity date:March 09,2022 4.Closure period of conversion:N/A 5.Bond (early) redemption price (% of par value):100% of par value 6.Stockholder affairs agency:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. 7.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher: March 08,2022 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:�u(Risk Warning) Pleas note that if bond holders couldn't convert bond to stocks before 2022/03/08, the bond redemption price is (100)% of par value�v