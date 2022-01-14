CAL will exercise redemption rights of the 6th domestic unsecured convertible bond (code:26106) and the termination of OTC trading will be executed on 2022/03/10
01/14/2022 | 02:52am EST
Provided by: China Airlines Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/01/14
Time of announcement
15:38:47
Subject
Date of events
2022/01/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Cause( please enter �uEarly redemption�vor�uMaturity date falls within
closure period of conversion�v:Early redemption
2.Provisions of issuance and conversion terms: According to Article
18 of the Company's Procedure for the Issuance and Conversion of
the 6th domestic unsecured convertible bond.
3.Bond early redemption date/ maturity date:March 09,2022
4.Closure period of conversion:N/A
5.Bond (early) redemption price (% of par value):100% of par value
6.Stockholder affairs agency:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
7.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:
March 08,2022
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:�u(Risk Warning) Pleas note that
if bond holders couldn't convert bond to stocks before 2022/03/08,
the bond redemption price is (100)% of par value�v
China Airlines Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:01 UTC.