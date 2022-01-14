Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Airlines, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2610   TW0002610003

CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.

(2610)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CAL will exercise redemption rights of the 6th domestic unsecured convertible bond (code:26106) and the termination of OTC trading will be executed on 2022/03/10

01/14/2022 | 02:52am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: China Airlines Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/14 Time of announcement 15:38:47
Subject 
 CAL will exercise redemption rights of the 6th
domestic unsecured convertible bond (code:26106) and the
termination of OTC trading will be executed on 2022/03/10
Date of events 2022/01/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Cause( please enter �uEarly redemption�vor�uMaturity date falls within
closure period of conversion�v:Early redemption
2.Provisions of issuance and conversion terms: According to Article
18 of the Company's Procedure for the Issuance and Conversion of
 the 6th domestic unsecured convertible bond.
3.Bond early redemption date/ maturity date:March 09,2022
4.Closure period of conversion:N/A
5.Bond (early) redemption price (% of par value):100% of par value
6.Stockholder affairs agency:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
7.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:
 March 08,2022
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:�u(Risk Warning) Pleas note that
if bond holders couldn't convert bond to stocks before 2022/03/08,
the bond redemption price is (100)% of par value�v

Disclaimer

China Airlines Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
