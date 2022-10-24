China Airlines : 2023 Calendar Invites Travelers to Explore the Planet

The 2023 China Airlines Calendar is inspired by famous travel destinations around the world. For the first time, the wall calendar "Carve a Perfect Arc as You Reach for New Horizons" and desktop calendar "The World Awaits You" will feature distinct themes. As we say farewell to the pandemic and step once more into the light, the calendars will reconnect passengers with their past travels and fill them with anticipation to embrace the world once more.

The 2023 desktop calendar is a collaboration between China Airlines and illustrator Kyo Chen. "The World Awaits You" features photos of real-world locations overlaid with original illustrations. The cover greets soon-to-be travelers in the local languages of famous sights around the world. Inside are twelve key destinations, symbolizing the portal to famous landmarks and cultural landscape in Asia, the Americas, Europe and Oceania. A variety of small colorful surprises are hidden throughout the cities for people to discover.

As Taiwan's link to the world, China Airlines weathered the challenges of COVID-19 and its pilots and flight attendants now stand ready to guide people on their exploration of beautiful sights across the sea. January sees lanterns rising slowly into the air from Taipei signifying travelers setting off from Taiwan to meet the world again in the new year. February introduces the beauty of Japan as a gentle rain of cherry blossoms across the roads in Osaka. May is a relaxing afternoon tea with a teddy bear on the banks of the Thames River in London. Each of the twelve cities greet travelers in their own language, keeping with theme of "The Worlds Awaits You."

The 2023 wall calendar connects sights around the world through a "circle" motif with the circle of flight symbolizing rebirth after the pandemic. The circle of Japanese umbrellas is a study in elegance and the circle of the Incense Village in Hue, Vietnam, is a prayer for fair weather and kind rains. The circle of Yeliu in Taiwan represents the persistence of water as it carves through rock. The unique charm of different cultures and landscapes embodies every perfect journey with China Airlines. The limited edition wall calendar is only available in Taiwan making it all the more collectible.

The China Airlines 2023 wall and desktop calendars feature different themes and graphic designs. Tailoring the layout and functionality to the user group makes them both practical and visually interesting. China Airlines looks forward to accompanying travelers as they return to the skies in 2023 and once more embark on their long-awaited journey to far-off destinations.(2022/10/25)