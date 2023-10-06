Main Content
  • TitlePublish Date
  • 華航線上旅展 6 日開跑 全航線未稅優惠 4,930 元起 6 Oct, 2023
  • New China Airlines Commercial #TheMomentsTheMemories Resonates with Viewers2 Oct, 2023
  • China Airlines Offers Most Frequent Services to Kyushu with Launch of New Taipei-Kumamoto Route18 Sep, 2023
  • Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (August, 2023)13 Sep, 2023
  • China Airlines Lowering Prepaid Excess Baggage Fees by Over 30% in Upgrade of Baggage Services1 Sep, 2023
  • Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (July, 2023)11 Aug, 2023
  • China Airlines Sustainability Demonstration Flight Improves Carbon Reduction Performance by 1500% and Wins Two Accolades7 Aug, 2023
  • China Airlines and Philippine Airlines Adding More Codeshare Routes24 Jul, 2023
  • China Airlines Recognized as a Best Company to Work for in Asia21 Jul, 2023
  • New Prague Route Sees China Airlines Offer Non-Stop Flights to Six Popular European Cities19 Jul, 2023


Attachments

Disclaimer

China Airlines Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 05:17:18 UTC.