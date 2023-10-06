China Airlines Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in air transportation services. The Company mainly provides three services. Passenger transportation services provide international passenger transportation and regular and irregular charter flights. Freight service provides international cargo and express, mail, and parcel delivery. In-flight sales services provide passengers with the purchase of duty-free goods on board. The Company also provides ground handling services, the sales of in-flight commodities, warehouse and logistics services, the repair and maintenance services of aircraft, sightseeing services and the training of staff of civil aviation, among others. The Company operates businesses globally.

Sector Airlines