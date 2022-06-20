Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Airlines, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2610   TW0002610003

CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.

(2610)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
23.35 TWD   -4.69%
06/15China Airlines to Boost International Flights in Q3
MT
06/09CHINA AIRLINES : To announce CAL is invited by CTBC Securities for investor conference
PU
06/07CHINA AIRLINES : To announce the record date for cash dividend
PU
China Airlines : Announcement of adjustment of ratios of cash dividend.

06/20/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Airlines Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 16:24:46
Subject 
 Announcement of adjustment of ratios of cash
dividend.
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
  shareholders meeting:NA
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Type:cash dividend total NTD 5,000,000,000.
Cash dividend NTD 0.83636529 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Type:cash dividend total NTD 5,000,000,000.
Cash dividend NTD 0.83145736 per share.
4.Reason for the change:As the bond holders of the 7th domestic unsecured
convertible bond of CAL requested for conversion, the outstanding shares
of the Company have changed. The Chairman is authorized to adjust the
ratios of cash dividend.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

China Airlines Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
