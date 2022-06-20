China Airlines : Announcement of adjustment of ratios of cash dividend.
06/20/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Provided by: China Airlines Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
16:24:46
Subject
Announcement of adjustment of ratios of cash
dividend.
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:NA
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Type:cash dividend total NTD 5,000,000,000.
Cash dividend NTD 0.83636529 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Type:cash dividend total NTD 5,000,000,000.
Cash dividend NTD 0.83145736 per share.
4.Reason for the change:As the bond holders of the 7th domestic unsecured
convertible bond of CAL requested for conversion, the outstanding shares
of the Company have changed. The Chairman is authorized to adjust the
ratios of cash dividend.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA