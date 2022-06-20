China Airlines : Announcement of adjustment of ratios of cash dividend.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:NA 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Type:cash dividend total NTD 5,000,000,000. Cash dividend NTD 0.83636529 per share. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Type:cash dividend total NTD 5,000,000,000. Cash dividend NTD 0.83145736 per share. 4.Reason for the change:As the bond holders of the 7th domestic unsecured convertible bond of CAL requested for conversion, the outstanding shares of the Company have changed. The Chairman is authorized to adjust the ratios of cash dividend. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA