China Airlines : (Correction) Related financial and business information is announced because securities have reached the standards for announcement of attention to trading
11/14/2021 | 02:39am EST
Provided by: China Airlines Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/14
Time of announcement
15:11:15
Subject
(Correction) Related financial and business
information is announced because securities have reached
the standards for announcement of attention to trading
Date of events
2021/11/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/12
2.Cause of occurrence:The company received notification from
Taiwan Stock Exchange Co., Ltd.
3.Financial and business information:
Period�@�@�@ �@Month�@�@�@ Quarter�@�@�@ Recent 4 quarter
�סססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססס�
�@�@�@ Recent Month�@last year Recent quarter last year�@ Q4 2020
�@�@ Sep. 2021�@ Sep. 2021+-%�@ Q3 2021 Q3 2020+-%�@- Q3 2021
�סססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססס�
Net Income 13,046 47.36% 34,474 29.54% 121,441
(Million)
Net profit
before tax 1,618 707.14% 3,152 452.97% 3,176
(Million)
Current net
profit 1,223 583.99% 2,801 442.66% 3,194
(Million)
EPS 0.22 656.17% 0.51 492.31% 0.67
(dollar)
4.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities�� article 4 that need to be specified:No
5.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities�� article 11 that need to be specified:No
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Adjustment of the original 2021/11/12 announcement of the Recent Month
(Sept. 2021) IFRS per book number of ��Net profit before tax�� and
��Current net profit��, and the Recent 4 Quarter IFRS per audit number
were input mistakenly.
