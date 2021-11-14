Log in
    2610   TW0002610003

CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.

(2610)
China Airlines : (Correction) Related financial and business information is announced because securities have reached the standards for announcement of attention to trading

11/14/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: China Airlines Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/14 Time of announcement 15:11:15
Subject 
 (Correction) Related financial and business
information is announced because securities have reached
the standards for announcement of attention to trading
Date of events 2021/11/12 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/12
2.Cause of occurrence:The company received notification from
Taiwan Stock Exchange Co., Ltd.
3.Financial and business information:
Period�@�@�@  �@Month�@�@�@            Quarter�@�@�@   Recent 4 quarter
�סססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססס�
�@�@�@        Recent Month�@last year Recent quarter last year�@  Q4 2020
 �@�@         Sep. 2021�@  Sep. 2021+-%�@ Q3 2021    Q3 2020+-%�@- Q3 2021
�סססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססס�
Net Income      13,046   47.36%     34,474        29.54%         121,441
 (Million)
Net profit
before tax       1,618  707.14%      3,152       452.97%           3,176
 (Million)
Current net
  profit         1,223  583.99%      2,801       442.66%           3,194
 (Million)
    EPS           0.22  656.17%       0.51       492.31%            0.67
 (dollar)
4.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities�� article 4 that need to be specified:No
5.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities�� article 11 that need to be specified:No
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Adjustment of the original 2021/11/12 announcement of the Recent Month
(Sept. 2021) IFRS per book number of ��Net profit before tax�� and
��Current net profit��, and the Recent 4 Quarter IFRS per audit number
were input mistakenly.

Disclaimer

China Airlines Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 07:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 133 B 4 781 M 4 781 M
Net income 2021 4 175 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2021 81 470 M 2 933 M 2 933 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 145 B 5 211 M 5 214 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,4%
Managers and Directors
Shing-Hwang Kao President
Wang Wei Chief Financial Officer
Shih-Ming Lu Vice President-Information Management
Ming Hui Lai Vice President-Flight Operations
Ming-Jyh Chung Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.112.03%5 211
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.00%26 928
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.97%21 839
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.74%17 594
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.41%16 595
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.15.21%16 135