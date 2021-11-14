China Airlines : (Correction) Related financial and business information is announced because securities have reached the standards for announcement of attention to trading

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/12 2.Cause of occurrence:The company received notification from Taiwan Stock Exchange Co., Ltd. 3.Financial and business information: Period�@�@�@ �@Month�@�@�@ Quarter�@�@�@ Recent 4 quarter �סססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססס� �@�@�@ Recent Month�@last year Recent quarter last year�@ Q4 2020 �@�@ Sep. 2021�@ Sep. 2021+-%�@ Q3 2021 Q3 2020+-%�@- Q3 2021 �סססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססססס� Net Income 13,046 47.36% 34,474 29.54% 121,441 (Million) Net profit before tax 1,618 707.14% 3,152 452.97% 3,176 (Million) Current net profit 1,223 583.99% 2,801 442.66% 3,194 (Million) EPS 0.22 656.17% 0.51 492.31% 0.67 (dollar) 4.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities�� article 4 that need to be specified:No 5.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities�� article 11 that need to be specified:No 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Adjustment of the original 2021/11/12 announcement of the Recent Month (Sept. 2021) IFRS per book number of ��Net profit before tax�� and ��Current net profit��, and the Recent 4 Quarter IFRS per audit number were input mistakenly.