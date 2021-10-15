Log in
    2610   TW0002610003

CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.

(2610)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

China Airlines : Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (2021-9)

10/15/2021 | 02:22am EDT
China Airlines appreciate customers who share their valuable satisfaction with us through our "E-Survey". The survey results help identify problems and thus enable us to improve services and gain more customer satisfaction. In return, we award those customers with a series of prizes every month.

This month's lucky winners: Click Here

Disclaimer

China Airlines Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 126 B 4 480 M 4 480 M
Net income 2021 3 561 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2021 94 755 M 3 376 M 3 376 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 94 676 M 3 372 M 3 373 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,4%
Technical analysis trends CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,70 TWD
Average target price 21,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shing-Hwang Kao President
Wang Wei Chief Financial Officer
Shih-Ming Lu Vice President-Information Management
Ming Hui Lai Vice President-Flight Operations
Ming-Jyh Chung Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.38.59%3 372
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.46%26 165
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.29%21 505
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.85%16 062
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.77%15 495
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.68%14 934