    2610   TW0002610003

CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.

(2610)
China Airlines : Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (2022-01)

02/16/2022 | 02:44am EST
China Airlines appreciate customers who share their valuable satisfaction with us through our "E-Survey". The survey results help identify problems and thus enable us to improve services and gain more customer satisfaction. In return, we award those customers with a series of prizes every month.

This month's lucky winners: Click Here

Disclaimer

China Airlines Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 138 B 4 951 M 4 951 M
Net income 2021 9 347 M 335 M 335 M
Net Debt 2021 67 306 M 2 415 M 2 415 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 158 B 5 652 M 5 652 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,45 TWD
Average target price 30,25 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shing-Hwang Kao President
Wang Wei Chief Financial Officer
Shih-Ming Lu Vice President-Information Management
Ming Hui Lai Vice President-Flight Operations
Ming-Jyh Chung Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.-3.09%5 652
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.13.84%26 735
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC16.33%22 727
AIR CHINA LIMITED19.49%20 756
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED15.42%18 014
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.15.30%15 196