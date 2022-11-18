Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Airlines, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2610   TW0002610003

CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.

(2610)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-16
17.30 TWD   -0.29%
02:39aChina Airlines : Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (2022-10)
PU
11/16China Airlines Finalizes Landmark Order for Up to 24 Boeing 787 Dreamliners
AQ
11/16China Airlines : Wins Corporate Sustainability Awards for 9th Consecutive Year and Garners Top Awards
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Airlines : Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (2022-10)

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China Airlines appreciate customers who share their valuable satisfaction with us through our "E-Survey". The survey results help identify problems and thus enable us to improve services and gain more customer satisfaction. In return, we award those customers with a series of prizes every month.

This month's lucky winners: Click Here

Disclaimer

China Airlines Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.
02:39aChina Airlines : Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (2022-10)
PU
11/16China Airlines Finalizes Landmark Order for Up to 24 Boeing 787 Dreamliners
AQ
11/16China Airlines : Wins Corporate Sustainability Awards for 9th Consecutive Year and Garners..
PU
11/16China Airlines : Collects Top Honor at National Enterprise Environmental Protection Awards
PU
11/10Asia airline travel underpinned by 2023 forward bookings -industry body
RE
11/09China Airlines, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/09China Airlines : Named APEX Five Star Global Airline For Seventh Straight Year
PU
11/02China Airlines : Plans More Flights to Palau from November - Fly With the All New A321neo ..
PU
10/27China Airlines : Named Asia's Best Cargo Airline and CEIV Pharma Certification Re-certifie..
PU
10/24China Airlines : 2023 Calendar Invites Travelers to Explore the Planet
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 156 B 5 003 M 5 003 M
Net income 2022 3 863 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 14 708 M 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 104 B 3 330 M 3 330 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Airlines, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,30 TWD
Average target price 19,22 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shing-Hwang Kao President
Wang Wei Chief Financial Officer
Shih-Ming Lu Vice President-Information Management
Ming Hui Lai Vice President-Flight Operations
Ming-Jyh Chung Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.-37.21%3 330
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.22%25 891
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-12.85%21 837
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.40%17 342
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.26%15 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.14%15 097