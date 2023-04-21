Advanced search
    2610   TW0002610003

CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.

(2610)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
19.25 TWD   -0.26%
05:00aChina Airlines : Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (March, 2023)
PU
04/20Taiwan's Starlux pushes Airbus on deliveries as it adds long-haul routes
RE
04/07Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with world, president says
RE
China Airlines : Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (March, 2023)

04/21/2023 | 05:00am EDT
China Airlines appreciates customers who provide us with valuable feedbacks through the "E-Survey" system.
To show our appreciation, we will select one lucky passenger each month to receive the prize of "30,000 Gift Miles" from the Dynasty Flyer program.
The winner of February, 2023 is listed below.

Disclaimer

China Airlines Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
