China Airlines : "Pikachu Jet CI" Makes One-Day Charity Micro-Trip, First Flight to Tokyo-Haneda Set for 10/2

A charity micro-trip was held today (9/30) by China Airlines "Pikachu Jet CI", the carrier's first A321neo, with aircraft number B-18101. With China Airlines President Kao Shing-Hwang as the tour guide for the day, the flight took off from Taoyuan Airport at 11:00AM and flew north over Miyako-jima, Okinawa, and Kagoshima, greeting Japan at long last. The flight returned to Songshan Airport at 3:07PM, bringing the one-day trip with Pokémon to a successful conclusion.

The China Airlines "Pikachu Jet CI" micro-trip immediately generated a big buzz among fans and the 80 limited-edition seats were sold out in just nine minutes. In keeping with the spirit of the "Pokémon Air Adventures" charity initiative, all proceeds from the air fare will be donated to the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF). China Airlines also invited healthcare workers and children from the TFCF non-profit kindergarten to take part in the micro-trip. 100 tonnes of carbon credits were donated by China Airlines for all travelers aboard the aircraft. This offset the carbon emissions from the micro-trip and allowed every traveler to experience carbon-neutral flying in a demonstration of the carrier's commitment to social welfare and sustainability.

At 9:30AM an event was held at the boarding gate to celebrate the Flight CI7616 charity micro-trip. China Airlines President Kao Shing-Hwang, Senior Vice President Chen I-Chieh, and The Pokémon Company Corporate Officer, Susumu Fukunaga, accompanied guests for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The photos were taken and given to each traveler as a memento of the day. Pikachu also showed up to see the travelers off and passengers were able to stand on the apron and admire the "Pikachu Jet CI" from all angles for an unforgettable boarding experience.

The in-flight menu was inspired by the theme of the liveried aircraft and featured handpicked local ingredients that incorporated signature color motifs. Menu items included Tomato with Cheese Bread, "Beef Hamburger with Omurice in Tomato Gravy Sauce" and "Pan-Fried Chicken Thigh with Omurice in Tomato Gravy Sauce" as the main dishes, while dessert featured Pokémon Herbal Jelly, adding a layer of fun and excitement to the meal. Business Class was served a dessert created in partnership in Le Ruban for a richer flying experience.

The highlight of the trip was the mid-flight lottery draw of a Business Class return ticket for short-haul routes. China Airlines also prepared a luxurious gift pack for every traveler on the micro-trip, including a personalized commemorative boarding pass, Pokémon hand-washing stamp, limited edition fragrant hand sanitizer pack, China Airlines branded 4D face mask, Kelly Kiwi notebook, A321neo ribbon, and a custom non-woven fabric carry bag. A "Pikachu Jet CI" model will also be sent out after the event.

The "Pikachu Jet CI" will be displayed at Songshan Airport for one day on October 1 when adults and children will be able to see the liveried aircraft from the observation deck. On October 2 the aircraft will see its first flight on the Taipei (Songshan) - Tokyo (Haneda) route. China Airlines is treating travelers on flight CI220 to a relaxing breakfast at the restaurant next to the boarding gate so they can feast their eyes on the liveried aircraft. In the future, passengers of the "Pikachu Jet CI" checking in at the airport or online will receive an exclusive printed or electronic boarding pass. The printed boarding pass will come in two styles, while the electronic boarding pass will come in six formats. A format will be randomly selected after online check-in for the Pokémon to accompany travelers throughout the flight. (2022/09/30)