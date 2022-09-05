China Airlines : "Pikachu Jet CI" Set for 9/30 Micro-Trip with Pokémon

The long-awaited China Airlines "Pikachu Jet CI" is departing soon! The one-day micro-trip aboard "Pikachu Jet CI" scheduled for September 30 will give the general public a chance to see the Pokémon up close. The flight will take off from Taoyuan Airport and land at Taipei-Songshan Airport. Only 80 seats are available and bookings start on September 12. The "Pikachu Jet CI" will formally greet Pokémon fans when it makes its first flight on the Taipei (Songshan) - Tokyo (Haneda) route on October 2.

The China Airlines A321neo aircraft micro-trip flight in "Pikachu Jet CI" livery represents Pokémon "going for a stroll" with everyone. The flight, CI7616, will depart from Taoyuan Airport at 11:00 am and fly north towards Japan. It will overfly Miyako-jima, Okinawa, and Kagoshima. Passengers can discover Japan from high in the sky. China Airlines will be providing each passenger 100MB of complementary in-flight Wi-Fi so they can check-in from the sky and share their micro-trip with friends and family. The flight will successfully return to Songshan Airport at 14:30.