Don't just travel the world, be a globetrotting gourmand! Season 7 of the Netflix TV show Somebody Feed Phil will formally air on March 1. The new season will feature a crossover episode with China Airlines where the host Philip Rosenthal visits Taiwan and makes a surprise appearance in the China Airlines Dynasty Lounge at Taoyuan International Airport. Phil then tries out "China Airlines Beef Noodle Soup" to savor this classic taste of Taiwan in relaxed surroundings with unique Asian aesthetics.

Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil is a world-famous food program where the host, Philip Rosenthal, takes his taste buds on an adventure exploring cities and their food scene. The show not only features starred restaurants but also local street food, taking the audience on a foodie's journey around the world.

Phil flew with China Airlines for his first visit to Taiwan, the island of a thousand flavors. He dropped by the Dynasty Lounge and set up a video call with his friend in anticipation of trying out the world-famous "China Airlines Beef Noodle Soup." The soup, with its delicious aroma and tender, melt-in-your-mouth beef, was immediately praised by Phil for its heartiness. He also praised Dynasty Lounge's interior design, superlative service, and authentic cuisine. The comfortable cabin facilities and high standard of in-flight service impressed Phil so much that he gave China Airlines his personal seal of approval.

China Airlines continues to develop its North American routes and currently flies to five destinations, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Ontario (California), and Vancouver. The airline operates nearly 400 weekly flights from Northeast and Southeast Asia to North America, creating an extensive transoceanic network that provides travelers with more flexibility and convenience. The Taoyuan-Ontario (California) non-stop route, the first of its kind from Asia, is exclusive to China Airlines and average passenger load factor has exceeded 80% since the route was launched in 2018. Both the Taoyuan-Los Angeles and Taoyuan-Ontario (California) routes are popular with business and transit passengers, keeping demand strong, and provide improved coverage and convenience for China Airlines' travelers in the greater Los Angeles area.

China Airlines has established four VIP lounges in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Taoyuan Airport as part of its ongoing efforts to deliver the best airport services. The next-generation VIP lounge in Terminal 1 incorporates arts, culture, and garden landscapes to re-interpret Asian aesthetics through modern design. The Dynasty Lounges at Taoyuan Airport boast a total capacity of more than 600 seats. Traveler facilities included shower rooms, nursing rooms, free Wi-Fi access throughout, and Dynasty Sky Reading e-book services. For Premium Business and Business Class travelers as well as Dynasty Flyer Paragon, Emerald, Gold and SkyTeam Elite Plus members, the lounges provide a comfortable place to relax before boarding or during transit. (2024/03/07)