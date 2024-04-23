Runners taking part in the first-ever China Airlines marathon, the Starlight Road Race, will hit the road at Dajia River Park in Taipei on Saturday, October 12! The unique format of this starlight race will combine music, markets and festivities for a scintillating party under the stars. Registration for the China Airlines Marathon opens today (4/22) and runners can participate in three races - Half-Marathon (21km), Casual (10km) and Family Fun (5km). Places are limited so those interested in joining are encouraged to register before June 23.

China Airlines scheduled the announcement to coincide with Earth Day. The launch ceremony was jointly hosted by China Airlines Senior Vice President I-chieh Chen, Director Ben Huang (International Affairs Division of Tourism Administration, MOTC), Commissioner Chiu-tung Wang (Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government), and Commissioner Hung-hsiang Wang (Department of Sports, Taipei City Government). Leading athletes from teams sponsored by China Airlines were also in attendance to show their support. Ultra-marathon runner Tommy Chen, founder of Rising Star Gymnastics Larisa Bakurova, up-and-coming badminton player "The Left-Handed Power Bomb" Chun-yi Lin, speed skater Chien-hua Huang, and P. League Taoyuan Pauian Pilots basketball player Chia-kang Li all gave their seal of approval to the China Airlines event and its promotion of sports. The 2024 China Airlines marathon is open to all national and international runners with a passion for sports. Let's go running, go flying.

Run for Chance at TWD 1 Million in Air Fares and Prize Money - Up to 10,000 Free Miles for Dynasty Members

To encourage registration, China Airlines is offering exclusive reward miles to its dynasty members. Members that register and complete the race will receive 2,100 miles, and will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win up to 10,000 miles. Dynasty members can even use their miles to pay the registration fee in full while slots are still available. To thank runners for their enthusiastic participation, China Airlines is hosting a lucky draw featuring Premium Business and Premium Economy Class air fares to any long-haul destination as well as Business and Economy Class air fares to any regional destination. The winner of the Half-Marathon will receive one Business Class air fare to any regional destination. Individual runners can also win up to TWD 30,000 in prize money. Total prizes are valued at more than TWD1,000,000 and runners will also receive a coupon code for up to 7% off on air fares purchased through the China Airlines website. In the spirit of sustainability, race accessories will be made from eco-friendly materials. Crossing the finish line, runners will receive a range of stylish yet functional souvenirs including a medal, towel, running outfit, and travel bag.

China Airlines promotes health and fitness by hosting its first Starlight Road Race. The race is being combined with a music party and fun market to usher in a new style of marathon racing in Taiwan. The starlight party on October 12 will feature Golden Melody Awards winner Cosmos People, popular singer-songwriter 9m88, as well as rave DJ shows and rock 'n roll violin performances. Dozens of specialty market stalls will also be set up on the day. The sports carnival will be geared to people of all ages, and will elevate the average marathon from road race to a healthy and fun way to exercise.

China Airlines continues to build its corporate sustainability program by promoting ESG (Environmental Protection, Social Responsibility, Corporate Governance) initiatives. The airline has long sponsored local sports teams and athletes, helping to cultivate rising sports stars. Charity sports workshops are regularly held to promote health and fitness activities to schoolchildren. China Airlines hopes to expand its vision of sustainable corporate development and give back to the community through sports. （2024/04/22）