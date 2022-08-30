Log in
    2610   TW0002610003

CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.

(2610)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
22.20 TWD   -3.06%
04:53aTaiwan's China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal
RE
08/16CHINA AIRLINES : Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (2022-07)
PU
08/12Wide-body jet demand humming again as Boeing 787 rejoins the fray
RE
Taiwan's China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 bln deal

08/30/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions.

The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by the government-backed carrier weeks after a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Boeing, which is trying to rebuild its business in China, was seen as the front-runner but had been at pains to avoid using her visit to actively lobby for a 787 deal, industry sources told Reuters earlier this month. (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
AIRBUS SE 0.82% 101.18 Real-time Quote.-10.66%
CHINA AIRLINES, LTD. -3.06% 22.2 End-of-day quote.-19.42%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.54% 165.42 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
04:53aTaiwan's China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal
RE
08/16CHINA AIRLINES : Lucky Winners of China Airlines Customer Satisfaction Survey (2022-07)
PU
08/12Wide-body jet demand humming again as Boeing 787 rejoins the fray
RE
08/09CHINA AIRLINES : (Supplemental announcement) New house contract with Mandarin Airlines.
PU
08/09CHINA AIRLINES : Announcement of CAL second quarter 2022 consolidated financial statement
PU
08/09China Airlines, Ltd. Announces New House Contract with Mandarin Airlines
CI
08/09China Airlines, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
08/04Airlines cancel, reroute flights during Chinese military drills near Taiwan
RE
08/03Analysis-Pelosi's Taiwan visit clouds Boeing's China reset hopes
RE
07/28China Airlines to Offer 40% More Flights as Travel Rebounds
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 4 997 M 4 997 M
Net income 2022 6 151 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2022 47 754 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 133 B 4 389 M 4 389 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
China Airlines, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,20 TWD
Average target price 29,63 TWD
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Shing-Hwang Kao President
Wang Wei Chief Financial Officer
Shih-Ming Lu Vice President-Information Management
Ming Hui Lai Vice President-Flight Operations
Ming-Jyh Chung Vice President-Administration
CHINA AIRLINES, LTD.-19.42%4 389
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%24 911
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-18.04%20 858
AIR CHINA LIMITED18.57%18 625
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.78%14 361
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.62%13 735