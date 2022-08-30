Taiwan's China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 bln deal

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd
said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody
planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s
following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of
regional tensions.
The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list
prices was announced by the government-backed carrier weeks
after a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker
Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-U.S. trade
tensions.
Boeing, which is trying to rebuild its business in China,
was seen as the front-runner but had been at pains to avoid
using her visit to actively lobby for a 787 deal, industry
sources told Reuters earlier this month.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)