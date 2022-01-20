Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Aoyuan Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3883   KYG2119Z1090

CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LIMITED

(3883)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China property shares, bonds rally on hopes govt measures will aid liquidity

01/20/2022 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Under-construction apartments are pictured from a building during sunset in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Stocks and bonds of Chinese property developers stretched their gains into Thursday on hopes a slew of recent government measures would help ease a funding squeeze in the embattled sector, even as another developer warned of default.

Beijing unexpectedly lowered borrowing costs on its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, and cut its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans for a second straight month.

Sources have told Reuters that policymakers were also drafting nationwide rules to make it easier for developers to access funds from sales still held in escrow https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-china-drafts-rules-ease-property-developers-use-escrow-funds-sources-2022-01-19 accounts.

Better access to escrow funds would improve short-term liquidity and help developers buy time "to meet their debt repayments until property sales show meaningful recovery," expected in late March or April, brokerage Jefferies said.

Citi agreed that improving mortgage and potential easing of escrow accounts "could help avoid the worst scenario," but it cautioned there were still short-term overhangs including expected sales decline in the first quarter and a few more developers seeking offshore bond extensions.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index closed 4.6% higher, up for a third straight day, led by property firms deemed facing liquidity pressure.

Sunac China surged 15.2%, while Kaisa Group jumped 13.3%. Shimao Group and Logan Group rose 12.1% and 10.1% respectively.

Sunac's April 2024 dollar bond rose to 63.5 cents on the dollar in late afternoon Asian hours, data from Duration Finance shows, versus 41.8 a day ago. Its three yuan bonds also surged 20% during the morning, prompting temporary suspensions.

The bonds rallied even as Fitch downgraded Sunac to "BB-" from "BB," with a negative outlook, citing decreasing financial flexibility amid high capital-market volatility.

Sunac has transferred 4.25 billion yuan ($670 million) to pay for its two onshore debts coming due in the next three weeks, a person close to the company said.

Sunac declined to comment.

Shares in Guangzhou-based China Aoyuan also reversed early losses to climb 3.2%, even though the developer said late on Wednesday it planned not to make principal and interest payments for all its offshore debt, and was working on a restructuring proposal.

Financial media outlet Cailianshe reported on Thursday the provincial and city governments where Aoyuan is based had stepped in to resolve its debt crisis, and the developer may hand its largest shareholder position to a state-owned enterprise.

Regulatory curbs on borrowing have driven the sector into crisis, highlighted by China Evergrande Group which was once China's top-selling developer but is now the world's most indebted property firm with liabilities of $300 billion.

In recent months, Beijing has taken steps to restore stability, including making it easier for state-backed developers to buy up distressed assets https://www.reuters.com/business/shimao-group-unit-talks-with-lender-missed-trust-loan-payment-2022-01-07/#:~:text=SHANGHAI%2FHONG%20KONG%2C%20Jan%207,liquidity%20crisis%20in%20the%20sector of indebted private firms, according to a source.

"Overall, we find improved top-level policy clarity since December as a downside protection, and impending measures to protect the real estate sector will bring a healthier 2022 than 2021," Citi said in its report. ($1 = 6.3432 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.3627 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.8002 Delayed Quote.1.13%
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LIMITED 4.64% 1.58 End-of-day quote.12.06%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 4.88% 1.72 End-of-day quote.8.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 1.13488 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
HANG SENG 3.51% 24917.92 Real-time Quote.2.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.01344 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. 1.12% 0.9 End-of-day quote.15.38%
LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 5.88% 5.94 End-of-day quote.-0.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.67749 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.33% 5.6 End-of-day quote.9.80%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.62% 9.46 End-of-day quote.-19.69%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 6.3436 Delayed Quote.0.03%
All news about CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LIMITED
04:58aChina property shares, bonds rally on hopes govt measures will aid liquidity
RE
01/19Shares of china aoyuan set to open down 5.7%
RE
01/10China Aoyuan Books $19 Billion in January-December Contracted Property Sales; Shares Su..
MT
01/09Aoyuan in Talks to Sell Overseas Projects to Raise $471 Million; Shares Jump 3%
MT
01/07China Aoyuan Group Limited Reports Unaudited Group Sales Results for January to Decembe..
CI
01/03Chinese Property Stocks Jump Amid Technical Recovery, Sales Rebound Hopes
DJ
2021Stocks slip after six-day winning streak, Turkish lira slides
RE
2021Hong Kong shares close down as tech giants weigh
RE
2021Chinese Property Developers Rebound After Fantasia Bond Gets Extension
DJ
2021Chinese Developers Fall as Debt Worries Mount
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 77 483 M 12 216 M 12 216 M
Net income 2021 5 497 M 867 M 867 M
Net Debt 2021 47 149 M 7 434 M 7 434 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,64x
Yield 2021 39,8%
Capitalization 3 816 M 601 M 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 22 889
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Aoyuan Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,29 CNY
Average target price 4,64 CNY
Spread / Average Target 260%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Ning Guo Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhi Bin Chen Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Zi Wen Guo Chairman
Jun Ma Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Shi Guo Guo VP & Head-Administration & Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LIMITED12.06%601
VONOVIA SE-1.18%42 245
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.10.83%38 712
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.54%15 903
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY0.74%15 611
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-5.37%14 876