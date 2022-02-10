China stocks rise on strong credit growth; U.S. rate hike bets cap gains

SHANGHAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Friday, as
data showed faster credit growth in January with monetary
authorities pushing to bolster the economy, but bets of more
aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes after red-hot inflation data
capped gains.
The CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,653.88 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.3% to 3,497.71.
The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 24,943.65. The Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4% to 8,820.85.
** New bank lending in China more than tripled in January
from the previous month, beating forecasts and hitting a record
high. Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a
broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, also
accelerated, touching a six-month high.
** Denting sentiment, the U.S. consumer prices rose sharply
in January, leading to the biggest annual spike in inflation in
40 years, which could fuel financial market speculation for a
50-basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next
month.
** Chinese real estate developers gained 1.7%
after a media report that China will allow real estate firms
easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects,
loosening a liquidity squeeze on the sector.
** Financials stocks, energy firms and
liquor makers went up 1.8%, 3% and 2% respectively.
** However, the start-up market ChiNext declined
1.7%, and the healthcare sector lost 2.2%.
** Hong Kong shares edged up, as gains in financial names
offset losses in tech giants.
** Hang Seng Finance Index was up 0.8% while the
tech index retreated 0.5%.
** Mainland property firms listed in Hong Kong
jumped 3%. Sunac China added 6.3% while China Aoyuan
soared nearly 10%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)