General Announcement::FURTHER REPURCHASE OF SENIOR NOTES

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF SENIOR NOTES

Reference is made to (i) the 4.2% senior notes due January 2022 (ISIN: XS2282587505) (the "2022

Notes I"); (ii) the 8.5% senior notes due January 2022 (ISIN: XS1937690128) (the "2022 Notes II");

and (iii) the 5.375% senior notes due September 2022 (ISIN: XS1611005957) (the "2022 Notes III", together the "Notes") issued by China Aoyuan Group Limited (the "Company") (formerly China Aoyuan Property Group Limited, the "Company").

The Company hereby announces it has in the open market repurchased part of the Notes in the aggregate amount of US$3,000,000, comprising (i) the 2022 Notes I of US$1,000,000 in aggregate principal amount; (ii) the 2022 Notes II of US$1,000,000 in aggregate principal amount; and (iii) the 2022 Notes

of US$1,000,000 in aggregate principal amount. The Company will cancel the repurchased Notes in accordance with the terms of the Notes and indentures.

By Order of the Board

China Aoyuan Group Limited

Guo Zi Wen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 October 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Zi Wen, Mr. Guo Zi Ning, Mr. Ma Jun, Mr. Chen Zhi Bin and Mr. Chan Ka Yeung Jacky; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Zhang Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung and Mr. Lee Thomas Kang Bor.