China Automobile New Retail : CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA AUTOMOBILE NEW RETAIL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

中國汽 車新零售（控 股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 526)

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Reference is made to the announcement of China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 21 April 2021 regarding the resignation of Mr. Cheung Kiu Cho Vincent ("Mr. Cheung") as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 21 April 2021.

Following Mr. Cheung's resignation, the Board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company announces that Mr. Kwong Kwan Tong, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and chairman of the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") of the Company and Mr. He Chengying, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as the chairman of the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Company, all with effect from 22 April 2021.