China Automotive : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K 03/30/2022 | 09:23am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields China Automotive Systems Reports Fourth Quarter

and Fiscal Year 2021 Results WUHAN, China, March 30, 2022-- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights · Net sales declined by 5.3% to $138.8 million from $146.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 · Gross margin was 14.2% compared with 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 · Income from operations was $0.6 million compared to loss from operations of $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 · Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $5.0 million, or diluted net income per share of $0.16, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or diluted loss per share of $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights · Net sales were $498.0 million compared to $417.6 million in 2020 · Gross profit increased by 30.4% to $72.1 million compared to $55.3 million in 2020. Gross margin increased to 14.5% from 13.3% in 2020 · Operating income was $5.5 million compared to operating loss of $8.1 million in 2020 · Diluted net income per share was $0.36 in 2021 compared to diluted loss per share of $0.16 in 2020 · Total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $161.3 million · Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $28.3 million.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "We are pleased to report that our operations returned to profitability in the fourth quarter in a challenging macroeconomic environment. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, overall sales of automobiles in China only grew by 3.8% in 2021. Our net sales increased by 19.3% year-over-year to $498.0 million in 2021 as sales in the domestic Chinese passenger market, our revenue from North America and our Brazilian operations all had strong growth. Our electric power steering ("EPS") revenue increased 86.0% year-over-year and represented 23.2% of total revenues in 2021 compared with 14.8% a year ago. To enhance our New Energy Vehicle ("NEV") products, we purchased a 40% interest in Sweden's Sentient AB, and we also developed new steering for Alfa Romeo's first luxury plug-in-hybrid SUV, the model 2021 Tonale." "We are encouraged for the 2022 year as passenger vehicle sales have risen in the first two months of 2022 and government policies have become more growth oriented," Mr. Wu concluded. Mr. Jie Li, Chief Financial Officer of CAAS, commented, "We maintained our financial strength as total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $161.3 million, or approximately $5.23 per share at year end. We continued to generate strong free cashflow." Fourth Quarter of 2021 In the fourth quarter of 2021, net sales decreased by 5.3% to $138.8 million compared to $146.5 million in the same quarter of 2020. The net sales decrease was mainly due to a change in the product mix and lower demand for automobiles in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross profit was $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $22.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 14.2% compared to 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower sales volume and a change in product mix. Gain on other sales was $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Selling expenses were $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Selling expenses represented 2.4% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020. General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") were $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $14.3 million in the same period in 2020. G&A expenses represented 5.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 9.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020. The significantly higher G&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were mainly attributable to a one-time, non-recurring expected credit loss provision of $6.4 million related to a customer's bankruptcy reorganization proceeding. Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") were $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. R&D expenses represented 7.1% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 5.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher R&D expenses were mainly related to higher investments in EPS and NEV products. Income from operations was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a loss from operations of $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Increase in the income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was mainly due to a 25.9% year-over-year decrease in total operating expenses as both selling and G&A expenses declined significantly. Interest expense was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Financial expense was $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Loss before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Income tax expense was $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an income tax expense of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly due to a change in the valuation allowance recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly due to a one-time, non-recurring $6.4 million expected credit loss provision for a customer's bankruptcy reorganization, net of minority interests. Diluted income per share was $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,853,822 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 31,851,776 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fiscal Year 2021 Net sales increased by 19.3% to $498.0 million in 2021, compared to $417.6 million in 2020. The increase was mainly due to the recovery in net sales in the first half of 2021 from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on automobile sales in China and North America. In 2021, sales of hydraulic products increased by 7.6% year-over-year while total sale of EPS systems increased by 86.0% year-over-year. EPS sales represented 23.2% of total revenue in 2021 compared with 14.8% in 2020. Net sales of vehicle steering systems to the Company's North American customers increased by 10.4% year-over-year in 2021. Gross profit in 2021 increased by 30.4% to $72.1 million, compared to $55.3 million in 2020. The gross margin increased to 14.5% from 13.3% in 2020 mainly due to changes in the product mix. Gain on other sales amounted to $4.4 million, generally consistent with $4.3 million in 2020. Selling expenses were $18.3 million in 2021 compared to $14.5 million in 2020, mainly due to higher transportation expenses. Selling expenses represented 3.7% of net sales in 2021, compared to 3.5% in 2020. G&A expenses declined 11.6% to $24.4 million in 2021 from $27.6 million in 2020. The decrease was mainly due to a decreased provision of allowance for doubtful accounts related to one customer's bankruptcy reorganization in November 2020, which was partially offset by higher personnel costs. G&A expenses represented 4.9% of net sales in 2021 compared to 6.6% of net sales in 2020. R&D expenses were $28.2 million in 2021, compared to $25.7 million in fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher investment in EPS products. R&D expenses were 5.7% of net sales in 2021, compared to 6.2% of net sales in 2020. Income from operations was $5.5 million in 2021, compared to a loss from operations of $8.1 million in 2020. The income was mainly due to a 30.4% increase in gross profit, with an offsetting impact of a 4.6% increase in total operating expenses in 2021. The loss in 2020 was primarily due to lower net sales and a one-time, non-recurring expected credit loss provision related to a customer's bankruptcy reorganization. Interest expense was $1.4 million in 2021, a slight decline from the $1.6 million in 2020. Net financial expense was $2.4 million in 2021, compared with $4.9 million in 2020, primarily due to a decrease in foreign exchange losses. Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $8.4 million, compared to a loss before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies of $12.2 million in fiscal year 2020. The change was primarily due to generating income from operations and lower net financial expense in 2021. Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $11.1 million in 2021 compared to net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $5.0 million in 2020. The loss in 2020 was mainly due to lower sales and a one-time, non-recurring $6.4 million expected credit loss provision from a customer's bankruptcy reorganization, net of minority interests. Diluted net income per share was $0.36 in 2021 compared to diluted loss per share of $0.16 in 2020. The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,855,431 in 2021 compared to 31,077,196 in 2020. Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $161.3 million. Total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $210.3 million. Accounts payable including notes payable were $228.0 million and short-term bank loans were $47.6 million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $321.0 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $303.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash flow from operating activities was $28.3 million in 2021, compared with $57.4 million in 2020. Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment and land use rights was $9.3 million in 2021, compared with $15.8 million in 2020. Business Outlook Management provides revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2022 of $510 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change. Conference Call Management will conduct a conference call on March 30, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. EDT/8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss these results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers 10 minutes before the call start time and ask to be connected to the "China Automotive Systems" conference call with pin 435179: Phone Number: +1-888-506-0062 (North America) Phone Number: +1-973-528-0011 (International) Mainland China Toll Free: +86-400-120-3199 A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website under the investor relations section. About China Automotive Systems, Inc. Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through ten Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the qualitative and quantitative effects of the accounting errors, the periods involved, the nature of the Company's review and any anticipated conclusions of the Company or its management and other statements that are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2021, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the outbreak of COVID-19 is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected as a result of the deteriorating market outlook for automobile sales, the slowdown in regional and national economic growth, weakened liquidity and financial condition of our customers or other factors that we cannot foresee. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control, could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations of the manufacturing, delivery and assembly process within any of our production facilities could continue to result in delays in the shipment of products to our customers, increased costs and reduced revenue. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For further information, please contact: Jie Li Chief Financial Officer China Automotive Systems, Inc. jieli@chl.com.cn Kevin Theiss Investor Relations Tel: +1-212-510-8922 (new) Tel: +1-212-521-4050 (old) Email: Kevin@awakenlab.com -Tables Follow - China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,695 $ 97,248 Pledged cash 27,804 30,813 Short-term investments 1,756 10,139 Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $11,961

and $9,853, respectively) 195,729 216,519 Accounts and notes receivable, net - related parties (Allowance for credit losses of $898

and $1, respectively) 14,607 17,621 Advance payments and others, net - unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $55

and $58, respectively) 12,696 14,471 Advance payments and others - related parties 600 522 Inventories 116,493 88,325 Total current assets 501,380 475,658 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 127,721 141,004 Land use rights, net 10,732 10,774 Intangible assets, net 1,812 1,730 Operating lease assets 138 257 Long-term time deposits 8,135 4,688 Other receivables, net (Allowance for credit losses of $50 and $58, respectively) 358 179 Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - unrelated parties 2,284 3,615 Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - related parties 810 3,284 Long-term investments 36,966 49,766 Deferred tax assets 10,144 13,846 Other non-current assets 16,312 2,759 Total assets $ 716,762 $ 707,560 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Bank and government loans $ 47,592 $ 44,238 Accounts and notes payable - unrelated parties 214,590 212,522 Accounts and notes payable - related parties 13,464 12,730 Customer deposits 2,400 1,482 Accrued payroll and related costs 10,984 13,405 Accrued expenses and other payables 50,332 55,607 Taxes payable 12,326 13,149 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 128 122 Amounts due to shareholders/directors - 344 Advances payable (current portion) - 885 Total current liabilities 351,816 354,484 Long-term liabilities: Advances payable 2,028 3,722 Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion 22 149 Other long-term payable - 1,126 Deferred tax liabilities 4,380 4,280 Long-term taxes payable 21,075 23,884 Total liabilities 379,321 387,645 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests 553 523 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value - Authorized - 80,000,000 shares Issued - 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 63,731 64,273 Retained earnings- Appropriated 11,481 11,303 Unappropriated 226,363 215,491 Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,717 17,413 Treasury stock - 1,486,526 and 1,486,526 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (5,261 ) (5,261 ) Total parent company stockholders' equity 321,034 303,222 Non-controlling interests 15,854 16,170 Total stockholders' equity 336,888 319,392 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 716,762 $ 707,560 China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income and Loss (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net product sales ($65,131 and $53,222 sold to related parties for the years ended

December 31, 2021 and 2020) $ 497,993 $ 417,636 Cost of products sold ($31,580 and $23,879 purchased from related parties for the

years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020) 425,914 362,295 Gross profit 72,079 55,341 Net gain on other sales 4,368 4,320 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 18,278 14,506 General and administrative expenses 24,423 27,581 Research and development expenses 28,228 25,723 Total operating expenses 70,929 67,810 Operating income/(loss) 5,518 (8,149 ) Other income, net 6,668 2,438 Interest expense (1,437 ) (1,592 ) Financial expense, net (2,350 ) (4,897 ) Income/(loss) before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 8,399 (12,200 ) Less: Income taxes 4,004 2,163 Add: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 6,331 4,092 Net income/(loss) 10,726 (10,271 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (352 ) (5,300 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests (28 ) (9 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to parent company's common shareholders 11,050 (4,980 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to parent company's common shareholders per share - Basic $ 0.36 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.16 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 30,851,776 31,077,196 Diluted 30,855,431 31,077,196 China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) 10,726 (10,271 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation gain 7,784 22,386 Comprehensive income 18,510 12,115 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 128 (3,789 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest (28 ) (9 ) Comprehensive income attributable to parent company $ 18,354 $ 15,895 China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts) 2021 2020 Common Stock Balance at January 1, 2021 and 2020 - 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively $ 3 $ 3 Balance at December 31, 2021 and 2020 - 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively $ 3 $ 3 Additional Paid-in Capital Balance at January 1 $ 64,273 $ 64,466 Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in USAI - (29 ) Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Changchun Hualong - (76 ) Deemed distribution to shareholders - (88 ) Share-based compensation 88 - Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Wuhu (630 ) - Balance at December 31 $ 63,731 $ 64,273 Retained Earnings - Appropriated Balance at January 1 $ 11,303 $ 11,265 Appropriation of retained earnings 178 38 Balance at December 31 $ 11,481 $ 11,303 Unappropriated Balance at January 1 $ 215,491 $ 221,298 Net income/(loss) attributable to parent company 11,078 (4,971 ) Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests (28 ) (9 ) Cumulative effect of accounting change - credit loss - (789 ) Appropriation of retained earnings (178 ) (38 ) Balance at December 31 $ 226,363 $ 215,491 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) Balance at January 1 $ 17,413 $ (3,462 ) Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company 7,304 20,875 Balance at December 31 $ 24,717 $ 17,413 Treasury Stock Balance at January 1, 2021 and 2020 - 1,486,526 and 1,164,257 shares, respectively $ (5,261 ) $ (4,261 ) Repurchase of common stock in 2021 and 2020 - nil and 322,269 shares, respectively - (1,000 ) Balance at December 31, 2021 and 2020 - 1,486,526 and 1,486,526 shares, respectively $ (5,261 ) $ (5,261 ) Total parent company stockholders' equity $ 321,034 $ 303,222 Non-controlling Interest Balance at January 1 $ 16,170 $ 20,250 Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest 480 1,511 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (352 ) (5,300 ) Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Wuhu (444 ) - Cumulative effect of accounting change - credit loss - (102 ) Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in USAI - 29 Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Changchun Hualong - (5 ) Contribution by non-controlling shareholder of Wuhu Hongrun - 217 Dividends declared to non-controlling interest holders of non-wholly owned subsidiaries - (430 ) Balance at December 31 $ 15,854 $ 16,170 Total stockholders' equity $ 336,888 $ 319,392 China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income/(loss) $ 10,726 $ (10,271 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 88 - Depreciation and amortization 27,113 22,057 Deferred income taxes 4,020 2,205 Allowance for credit losses 2,738 6,238 Equity in net earnings of affiliates (6,331 ) (4,092 ) Government subsidy reclassified from advances payable (1,253 ) - Loss on disposal of fixed assets 389 129 Government subsidy - 287 (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts and notes receivable 26,560 7,295 Advance payments and others 1,439 1,176 Inventories (25,684 ) (109 ) Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts and notes payable (2,801 ) 27,248 Customer deposits 870 93 Accrued payroll and related costs (2,721 ) 1,073 Accrued expenses and other payables (4,081 ) 7,069 Taxes payable (4,501 ) (3,474 ) Advances payable 1,700 502 Net cash provided by operating activities 28,271 57,426 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments and long-term time deposits (63,478 ) (60,055 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 69,351 53,393 (Decrease)/increase in demand loans and employee housing loans included in other receivables (171 ) 165 Loan to a related party - (151 ) Repayment of loan from a related party 154 - Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales 150 1,495 Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment and land use rights (including $1,965 and $2,668 paid to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) (9,260 ) (15,825 ) Cash paid to acquire intangible assets (642 ) (741 ) Cash received from long-term investment 20,621 3,322 Investment under equity method (308 ) (5,360 ) Cash prepaid for investment under equity method (13,454 ) - Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 2,963 (23,757 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank and government loans 53,209 39,813 Repayment of bank loans and government loans (50,803 ) (53,046 ) Payment to broker agents for repurchase of common stock - (2,990 ) Repayments of the borrowing under sale and leaseback transaction (4,450 ) (4,163 ) Deemed distribution to shareholders - (88 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest (1,075 ) (81 ) Cash received from capital contributions by non-controlling interest holder - 722 Net cash used in financing activities (3,119 ) (19,833 ) Cash and cash equivalents affected by foreign currency 3,323 7,822 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 31,438 21,658 Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at beginning of year 128,061 106,403 Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at end of year $ 159,499 $ 128,061 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash paid for interest $ 1,843 $ 2,751 Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,398 $ 3,229 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES: Non-cash investing activities: Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Property, plant and equipment recorded during the year which previously were advance payments $ 8,543 $ 11,838 Accounts payable for acquiring property, plant and equipment $ 1,510 $ 2,024 Accounts receivable in exchange for short-term investments $ - $ 223 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer CAS - China Automotive Systems Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 13:22:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC. 09:23a CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K PU 08:00a TRANSCRIPT : China Automotive Systems, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2022 CI 06:19a CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot AQ 03/22 DRB-Hicom Unit's MOU with China Automotive Technology Lapses MT 03/16 China Automotive Systems to Announce Unaudited 2021 Fourth Quarter and Audited 2021 Yea.. PR 03/07 Brilliance China Automotive Arm Faces Nearly $21 Million Additional Claim From Huaxia B.. MT 02/28 Trans-China Automotive Post Lower Profit, Revenue in July-December 2021 MT 02/23 CATARC Automotive Proving Ground Targets $199 Million in Shenzhen Listing MT 02/16 CATARC Automotive Launches Shenzhen IPO MT 02/11 BMW Increases Stake in Chinese JV BMW Brilliance Automotive -- Update DJ Analyst Recommendations on CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC. 2020 China's bond defaults show Beijing's war on debt is back RE 2020 Big Chinese Broker Faces Probe After State-Owned Coal Miner's Default--Update DJ 2020 Large Chinese Broker Faces Probe After State-Owned Coal Miner's Default DJ