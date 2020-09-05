REFILE-China to roll out new supportive policies for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, official says

TIANJIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China will roll out a new
package of policies to support hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to
improve the industry's supply chain and technologies, a
government official said on Saturday.
China is world's biggest market for new energy vehicles
(NEVs), which include battery electric vehicles as well as
plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
Current policies to support NEV makers offer subsidies on
sales, but the new policy will focus on helping companies which
have and are developing breakthrough technologies, Song Qiuling,
a senior finance ministry official, told a conference hosted by
the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) in
Tianjin.
New supportive policy will focus on vehicles for
long-distance logistics such as heavy duty trucks, Song said.
She also said city governments would be encouraged to
develop a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle industry with local
companies to build up a more mature supply chain.
Song did not offer details of the new policy.
