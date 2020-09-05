Log in
CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC.

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC.

(CAAS)
REFILE-China to roll out new supportive policies for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, official says

09/05/2020 | 12:37am EDT

TIANJIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China will roll out a new package of policies to support hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to improve the industry's supply chain and technologies, a government official said on Saturday.

China is world's biggest market for new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include battery electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Current policies to support NEV makers offer subsidies on sales, but the new policy will focus on helping companies which have and are developing breakthrough technologies, Song Qiuling, a senior finance ministry official, told a conference hosted by the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) in Tianjin.

New supportive policy will focus on vehicles for long-distance logistics such as heavy duty trucks, Song said.

She also said city governments would be encouraged to develop a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle industry with local companies to build up a more mature supply chain.

Song did not offer details of the new policy. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 385 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,29 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -69,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 86,7 M 86,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 121
Free-Float 36,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Qi Zhou Wu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Han Lin Chen Chairman
Jie Li Chief Financial Officer
Guang Xun Xu Independent Director
Tong Kooi Teo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC.-11.75%87
HANON SYSTEMS13.45%5 687
BREMBO S.P.A.-24.14%3 213
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.06%2 688
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD51.11%2 053
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED-25.07%1 783
