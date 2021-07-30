China Aviation Oil Singapore : Half Year Financial Statement For The Period Ended 30 June 2021

Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

1H 2021 1H 2020 Variance US$'000 US$'000 + / - PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 24,287 23,571 3.04% Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax) : Currency translation differences on consolidation of foreign entities (net) (note (a)) 1,083 (6,783) NM Total other comprehensive income for the period 1,083 (6,783) NM TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 25,370 16,788 51.12% Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 24,287 23,571 3.04% Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 25,370 16,788 51.12% Earnings per share for profit for the period attributable to the owners of the Company during the period: Basic (USD in cent) 2.82 2.74 2.92% Diluted (USD in cent) 2.82 2.74 2.92%

Note (a): Compared to the end of December 2020, the RMB appreciated approximately 1% against the US Dollar during the six months ended 30 June 2021 giving rise to the translation gain on foreign associates. Korean Won depreciated by approximately 3.26% against US Dollar in the same period this year. RMB and Korean Won both depreciated by 1.46% and 4.60% respectively against the US Dollar in the same period last year.

In the event of the disposal of foreign associates or loss of significant influence over foreign associates, all of the accumulated translation differences in respect of the foreign associates will be reclassified to profit or loss.

