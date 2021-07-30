China Aviation Oil Singapore : Half Year Financial Statement For The Period Ended 30 June 2021
07/30/2021 | 05:19am EDT
CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD (Company Registration No. 199303293Z)
Half Year Financial Statement For The Period Ended 30 June 2021
Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Note
1H 2021
1H 2020
Variance
US$'000
US$'000
+ / -
Revenue
4
8,683,255
5,373,405
61.60%
Cost of sales
(8,667,553)
(5,350,534)
61.99%
Gross Profit
15,702
22,871
-31.35%
Other operating income
719
3,342
-78.49%
Administrative expenses
(3,742)
(5,019)
-25.44%
Other operating expenses
(1,423)
586
NM
Finance costs
(805)
(477)
68.76%
Operating Profit
10,451
21,303
-50.94%
Share of results of associates (net of tax)
16,098
3,889
313.94%
Profit before tax
5
26,549
25,192
5.39%
Tax expense
6
(2,262)
(1,621)
39.54%
Profit for the period
24,287
23,571
3.04%
Page 1 of 19
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
1H 2021
1H 2020
Variance
US$'000
US$'000
+ / -
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
24,287
23,571
3.04%
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
periods (net of tax) :
Currency translation differences on consolidation of foreign entities
(net) (note (a))
1,083
(6,783)
NM
Total other comprehensive income for the period
1,083
(6,783)
NM
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
25,370
16,788
51.12%
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
24,287
23,571
3.04%
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
25,370
16,788
51.12%
Earnings per share for profit for the period attributable to the
owners of the Company during the period:
Basic (USD in cent)
2.82
2.74
2.92%
Diluted (USD in cent)
2.82
2.74
2.92%
Note (a): Compared to the end of December 2020, the RMB appreciated approximately 1% against the US Dollar during the six months ended 30 June 2021 giving rise to the translation gain on foreign associates. Korean Won depreciated by approximately 3.26% against US Dollar in the same period this year. RMB and Korean Won both depreciated by 1.46% and 4.60% respectively against the US Dollar in the same period last year.
In the event of the disposal of foreign associates or loss of significant influence over foreign associates, all of the accumulated translation differences in respect of the foreign associates will be reclassified to profit or loss.
NM denotes "not meaningful"
Page 2 of 19
B. Condensed interim statements of financial position
Statements of Financial Position
Group
Company
Note
As at
As at
As at
As at
30 Jun 2021
31 Dec 2020
30 Jun 2021
31 Dec 2020
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,060
4,384
3,874
4,173
Intangible assets
397
481
130
214
Subsidiaries
-
-
20,830
20,830
Associates
9
278,854
304,577
278,854
304,577
Financial asset at FVTOCI
10
5,500
5,500
-
-
Trade and other receivables
11
-
-
5,035
5,035
Right-of-use Assets
17,941
4,644
16,357
3,163
Deferred tax assets
848
1,252
848
1,248
307,600
320,838
325,928
339,240
Current assets
Inventories
270,188
91,375
221,193
75,063
Trade and other receivables
11
1,244,979
1,206,629
1,232,793
1,186,246
Cash and cash equivalents
284,756
269,107
261,854
247,472
1,799,923
1,567,111
1,715,840
1,508,781
Total assets
2,107,523
1,887,949
2,041,768
1,848,021
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to owners
of the Company
Share capital
12
215,573
215,573
215,573
215,573
Reserves
669,920
661,306
662,734
654,877
Total equity
885,493
876,879
878,307
870,450
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
10,996
512
10,366
198
Deferred tax liabilities
6,136
6,896
6,137
6,896
17,132
7,408
16,503
7,094
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13
1,192,155
988,874
1,140,731
967,283
Contract liabilities
5,071
10,326
137
137
Lease liabilities
7,078
4,231
6,090
3,057
Current tax liabilities
594
231
-
-
1,204,898
1,003,662
1,146,958
970,477
Total liabilities
1,222,030
1,011,070
1,163,461
977,571
Total equity and liabilities
2,107,523
1,887,949
2,041,768
1,848,021
Page 3 of 19
C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Foreign
currency
Share
Retained
Treasury
translation
Statutory
Total
capital
earnings
shares
reserve
reserve
equity
THE GROUP
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
As at 1 January 2020
215,573
589,294
(5,482)
(990)
36,564
834,959
Total comprehensive income for
the year
-
23,571
-
(6,783)
-
16,788
Share of associates'
accumulated profits transferred
to statutory reserve
-
2
-
-
(2)
-
Dividend paid in respect
of 2019, representing total
transactions with shareholders
-
(28,826)
-
-
-
(28,826)
recognised directly in equity
As at 30 June 2020
215,573
584,041
(5,482)
(7,773)
36,562
822,921
As at 1 January 2021
215,573
616,139
(5,482)
13,563
37,086
876,879
Total comprehensive income for
the year
-
24,287
-
1,083
-
25,370
Share of associates'
accumulated profits transferred
to statutory reserve
-
(48)
-
-
48
-
Dividend paid in respect
of 2020, representing total
transactions with shareholders
-
(16,756)
-
-
-
(16,756)
recognised directly in equity
As at 30 June 2021
215,573
623,622
(5,482)
14,646
37,134
885,493
Statement of Changes in Equity
Foreign
Currency
Share
Retained
Treasury
translation
Statutory
Total
capital
earnings
shares
reserve
reserve
equity
THE COMPANY
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
As at 1 January 2020
215,573
575,652
(5,482)
(975)
36,564
821,332
Total comprehensive income
for the year
-
38,583
-
(6,783)
-
31,800
Share of associates' accumulated
profits transferred to statutory reserve
-
2
-
-
(2)
-
Dividend paid in respect of 2019,
representing total transactions with
shareholders recognised directly in equity
-
(28,826)
-
-
-
(28,826)
As at 30 June 2020
215,573
585,411
(5,482)
(7,758)
36,562
824,306
As at 1 January 2021
215,573
609,694
(5,482)
13,579
37,086
870,450
Total comprehensive income
for the year
-
23,530
-
1,083
-
24,613
Share of associates' accumulated
profits transferred to statutory reserve
-
(48)
-
-
48
-
Dividend paid in respect of 2020,
representing total transactions with
shareholders recognised directly in equity
-
(16,756)
-
-
-
(16,756)
As at 30 June 2021
215,573
616,420
(5,482)
14,662
37,134
878,307
Page 4 of 19
D. Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Note
1H 2021
1H 2020
US$'000
US$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit for the period
24,287
23,571
Adjustments for:-
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
5
377
377
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
5
4,734
5,515
Amortisation of intangible assets
89
106
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
5
-
(4)
Allowance (Write back) for impairment loss on doubtful debts
5
1,125
(982)
Fair value (gain) loss on derivative instruments
(18,286)
12,650
Share of results of associates (net of tax)
(16,098)
(3,889)
Interest income
5
(666)
(2,256)
Interest expense
5
9
55
Lease interest expense
5
71
177
Tax expense
2,262
1,621
Unrealised exchange differences
408
(52)
(1,688)
36,889
Change in inventories
(178,813)
(18,967)
Change in trade and other receivables
(18,111)
367,704
Change in trade and other payables
204,983
(382,569)
Cash from operating activities
6,371
3,057
Tax paid
(13)
(1,020)
Net cash from operating activities
6,358
2,037
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
232
725
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(52)
(41)
Purchase of intangible assets
(5)
-
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
6
Dividends received from associates
31,063
59,667
Net cash from investing activities
31,238
60,357
Cash flows from financing activities
Interest paid
(11)
(55)
Interest paid on lease liabilities
(71)
(177)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(4,701)
(5,461)
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
566,519
46,560
Repayment of loans and borrowings
(566,519)
(46,560)
Dividends paid
(16,756)
(28,826)
Net cash used in financing activities
(21,539)
(34,519)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
16,057
27,875
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
269,107
378,780
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
(408)
52
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
284,756
406,707
Page 5 of 19
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:18:05 UTC.