China Aviation Oil Singapore : Letter to Shareholders dated 31 March 2023 394.7 KB

"CNAFCL Supply Agreement" : The supply agreement entered into by the Company and

CNAFCL dated 23 March 2010 relating to the terms of the supply

arrangements between the Company and CNAFCL, the term of

which was previously renewed and extended to 6 August 2018,

and was further renewed and extended to 6 August 2020, and

was further extended to 6 August 2022. On 13 January 2022, the

CNAFCL Supply Agreement was further extended to 6 August

2024 on substantially similar terms. The Audit Committee had

reviewed the terms of the proposed extension of the CNAFCL

Supply Agreement prior to entry into the agreement

"Code" : The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers

"Companies Act" : The Companies Act 1967 of Singapore

"Constitution" : The Constitution of the Company currently in force

"Control" : The capacity to dominate decision-making, directly or indirectly,

in relation to the financial and operating policies of the Company

"Controlling Shareholder" : In relation to a listed company, a person who:

(a) holds directly or indirectly fifteen per cent. (15%) or more

of the total voting rights in the company. The SGX-ST may

determine that a person who satisfies the above is not a

Controlling Shareholder; or

(b) in fact exercises Control over the company

"Deposit Banks" : The banks which CNAF Finance holds primary accounts with,

such as Agricultural Bank of China Co., Ltd and PingAn Bank

Co., Ltd

"Derivative Financial : Derivative financial instruments including but not limited to all

Instruments" futures and swaps products available in the energy and freight

markets

"Director" : A director of the Company as at the date of this Letter

"Entrust Loan Arrangement : The services of a duly licensed financial institution in the PRC to

Services" provide loans on behalf of a person to another person in the PRC

"EPS" : Earnings per Share

"Executive Director" : A Director who is an employee of and performs an executive

function for the Company

"FOB" : The acronym for the Incoterm "Free on Board", which indicates

that delivery is effected by the seller when the goods pass the

ship's rail at the named port of shipment. Accordingly, the seller

clears the goods for export, and all costs and risks of loss of or

damage to the goods from that port are borne by the buyer

"FY" : Financial year ended or ending on 31 December