China Aviation Oil Singapore : Changes in Directorate and Board Committees
CHANGES IN DIRECTORATE AND BOARD COMMITTEES
The Board of Directors (the "
Directors") of China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd (the " Company") wishes to announce the following:
The appointment of Mr. Richard Yang Minghui as a Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director of the Company in place of Ms. Bella Young Pit Lai as from 31 May 2021;
The appointment of Mr. Richard Yang Minghui as a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee as from 31 May 2021;
Ms. Bella Young Pit Lai has concurrently relinquished her appointments as a member of the Audit Committee, the Risk Management Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nominating Committee;
The appointment of Mr. Li Yongji as a member of the Nominating Committee as from 31 May 2021; and
The appointment of Mr. Zhang Yuchen as a member of the Risk Management Committee as from 31 May 2021.
Consequent to the aforementioned changes, the compositions of the Board and Board Committees of the Company will be changed as follows:
Board of Directors
Mr. Gong Feng-Chairman(Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Mr. Teo Ser Luck-Lead Independent Director (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Wang Yanjun-Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director (Executive, Non-Independent)
Mr. Li Yongji (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Mr. Zhang Yuchen (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Mr. Li Runsheng (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Hee Theng Fong (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Conrad F.J. Clifford (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Richard Yang Minghui (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Audit Committee
Mr. Teo Ser Luck-Chairman(Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Li Yongji-Vice Chairman (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Mr. Li Runsheng (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Hee Theng Fong (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Richard Yang Minghui (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Risk Management Committee
Mr. Hee Theng Fong- Chairman (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Li Yongji -Vice Chairman (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Mr. Teo Ser Luck (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Zhang Yuchen (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Mr. Conrad F.J. Clifford (Non-Executive, Independent)
Nominating Committee
Mr. Li Runsheng-Chairman(Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Zhang Yuchen-Vice Chairman (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Mr. Teo Ser Luck (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Li Yongji (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Mr. Conrad F.J. Clifford (Non-Executive, Independent)
Remuneration Committee
Mr. Conrad F.J. Clifford-Chairman(Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Zhang Yuchen-Vice Chairman (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Mr. Li Runsheng (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Hee Theng Fong (Non-Executive, Independent)
Mr. Richard Yang Minghui (Non-Executive,Non-Independent)
Details of Mr. Richard Yang Minghui and Ms. Bella Young Pit Lai as required under Rule 704(7) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual are set out in separate announcements.
The Board would like to express its deep appreciation to Ms. Bella Young Pit Lai for her invaluable contributions and guidance during the tenure of her office.
By Order of the Board
Doreen Nah
Company Secretary
Singapore, 28 May 2021
