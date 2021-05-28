China Aviation Oil Singapore : Changes in Directorate and Board Committees

8 Temasek Boulevard #31-02

Suntec Tower Three, Singapore 038988

Tel: (65) 6334 8979 Fax: (65) 6333 5283

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Co. Reg. No.: 199303293Z

CHANGES IN DIRECTORATE AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors (the "Directors") of China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd (the "Company") wishes to announce the following:

The appointment of Mr. Richard Yang Minghui as a Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director of the Company in place of Ms. Bella Young Pit Lai as from 31 May 2021; The appointment of Mr. Richard Yang Minghui as a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee as from 31 May 2021; Ms. Bella Young Pit Lai has concurrently relinquished her appointments as a member of the Audit Committee, the Risk Management Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nominating Committee; The appointment of Mr. Li Yongji as a member of the Nominating Committee as from 31 May 2021; and The appointment of Mr. Zhang Yuchen as a member of the Risk Management Committee as from 31 May 2021.

Consequent to the aforementioned changes, the compositions of the Board and Board Committees of the Company will be changed as follows:

Board of Directors